Social Circuits
Ladies of the Dance
One of the highlights of the annual Pre-Parade Celebration of the Italian American St. Joseph Society Parade is the dancing of the tarantella. For the recent activity, the 49th, 50 lovely court maids were announced by Society President Peter Gilberti prior to their musical movement. Appreciation from the crowd at the Piazza d’Italia was most enthusiastic during the cherished folk dancing that occurred midday on a Sunday.
“It was a beautiful day by the majestic waterfall fountains at the Piazza d’Italia,” said Cheryl (Mrs. Herb) Montalbano, echoing the sentiment that was universally held. It also was the choice framework for royalty. Beaming as the queen was Miss Ava Elizabeth Maraldo, daughter of Monique and Dante Vincent Maraldo and granddaughter of Kathy and Claude A. Maraldo. Ava rode in the first Italian American St. Joseph’s Society parade when she was 4 years old, the year her cousin, Claudia Di Leo Favret, was queen. As for the men in her family, her father, Dante, began marching in the parade when he was 2. He later became a board member, society president and has been parade coordinator for the past 15 years. Ava’s great uncle, Anthony J. Russo, is one of the co-founders of the organization, and her grandfather, Claude, is one of the three original board members still serving on the board. David J. Maraldo and cousins Vince and Enrico Russo carried the club banner at the age of 4.
Other notables, who milled about an area decorated by Italian and American flags, were Julie Gilberti with President Peter, Judge Tony and Linda Russo, Ed and Ilene Catoire, Darryl and Ellen Cortello, George and Fay Cortello, Dr. Joseph and Debra DeLucca, Judge Charles and Carolyn Imbornone, Morris and Susan Vaccarella, David and Misti Maraldo, Daniel and Sylvia Imbornone and Chris and Linda Centanni.
More features were the long white gowns of the maids, who held thematic bouquets of little Italian and American flags tied with long Italian-colored ribbons; the music making of the Esplanade Band; and the food. The mufulettas came from Mr. Roo’s Deli & Catering, the wine from The Republic, and the cookies, Brocato’s.
The combination of a slew of factors produced a most successful prelude to the parade, a salute to St. Joseph, less than a week later. Commenting on the reign of Ava, a society principal noted it was “truly a celebration of family as yet another generation is presented.”
Major Donors
On a recent Thursday evening, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans held its ninth annual Goldring-Woldenberg Major Donor Dinner at the Windsor Court Hotel to fête (and thank) those who gave to the 2019 annual campaign. Seventy-three major donors were in attendance.
A black-tie affair in La Chinoiserie, the dinner was generously underwritten and hosted by Darryl and Louellen Berger and the Windsor Court. The intimate setting featured lush centerpieces of roses and hydrangeas placed on ivory table linens. As they enjoyed music by harpist Rachel Van Voorhees, guests dined on a salad of baby greens and blue cheese, sea bass and a chocolate mousse bombe.
Among those gathered were William “Bill” Goldring with Diane Hollis; board Chairman Henry A. Miller with spouse Jan, who’s co-chairing the campaign along with Jonathan Lake, who attended with his wife, Fran; Cathy and Morris Bart; Brian and Lisa Katz; Maury Herman and Cristina Wysocki; Alan and Diane Goldring Franco; Richard and Vivian Bart Cahn; Julie Wise Oreck and David and Jan Oreck; and Arnold Kirschman with his wife, the harpist Rachel.
Jazzin’ on Jackson
“Some of the best oysters I’ve ever, ever eaten” were comments from the party pack about the charbroiled bivalves done on site by Sam the Oyster Man. A popular feature at Jazzin’ on Jackson, which was held at the beneficiary, Mercy Endeavors Senior Center on Jackson Avenue, the charbroiled gems were among the food features, along with shrimp fried rice by Hoshun, salad and pasta by Reginelli’s, Stein’s Deli sandwiches, and Langenstein’s jambalaya. A tent adjacent to the new, attractive building, was set up in the back patio. It, the lighting and lanterns were provided by Party Rentals Delivered, while the oversize confetti balloons came from Balloons Dat.
Among those mingling and bidding on auction items (including a Commander’s Palace “package” purchased by Patricia Unsworth) were Councilman Jay H. Banks and Jarvis A. Lewis; Judges Paulette R. Irons, Dennis Waldron, Nakisha Ervin-Knott and Ellen Hazeur; Mercy Endeavors board members Patricia Unsworth and John, Phillip Manuel, Jay Ellerbusch with June; Dr. Denise Roubion-Johnson representing the St. Thomas Community Health Center; the Rev. Richard Thibodeau, CSSR; and from the New Orleans Council on Aging, Howard Rodgers III, LaQuan Fields, Sontra Carmouche and Martin Huber. Also, Judy and Dick Burke, Jeannine and Julius Feltus, Helen and Dennis Roubion, Dana and Juan Rueda, Beth Chopin, Jen Care's Donna Ranzino, Dwayne Mallot, Linda and Pete Ibert, Eve Lion and Anna St. Marie of Humana, and from Peoples Health, Nicole Bachemin, Charlita Henry-Irvin, Louisa Lichtman and Celeste Mikes. All espouse the mission of Mercy Endeavors of encouraging older adults to live life to the fullest. Sister Jane Briseno, RSM, is the executive director and Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club was the top sponsor.
Phillip Manuel & Special Guests embellished the fête with their musical stylings, and pairs responded, heading to the dance floor.
Around and About
The French American Chamber of Commerce – Gulf Coast Chapter held Le Grand Gala, the annual dinner meeting, in the historic Blue Room of The Roosevelt with Gov. John Bel Edwards (joined by wife Donna) as the guest speaker, Jacqueline De Lerno (with husband Arnaud Dieudonné) as the mistress of ceremonies, and as notables, Travis Collins, Erin Belin, William “Bill” Arceneaux, Loretta Krasnow, Greg Lambousy, Jackie Duvieilh (with friend Brooke Pickney Woods), Nikki Polk, Ron Marlow and honorees Jean Luc Albin of Maurice French Pastries and Paul and Pascal Meyer of Meyer the Hatter. The Donald A. Hoffman Legacy Award was given in absentia to William “Bill” Detweiler, who died shortly afterward. Courgette soup, pan-seared duck breast and a chocolate chicory bombe pleased every palate.
Correction: In the Mad Hatter’s Luncheon in the Tuesday, April 2, column, Jewel Cappel was incorrectly identified as “the late.” We sincerely regret the error.