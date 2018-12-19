Grab some holiday spirit at MIRACLE ON FULTON, as Fulton Street near Poydras Street becomes a winter wonderland. There's snow on the hour, lights and live entertainment, plus Santa visits Fridays and Saturday nights. From 11 a.m. daily, free. miracleonfulton.com.
Irma Thomas, John Boutte, Kermit Ruffins and others star at HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, the fundraiser for the Daniel Price Memorial Fund that aids NOCCA students. 6:30 p.m. Friday. House of Blues, 225 Decatur St. danielpricememorial.org. $45.
Festive classical works by Bach, Mendelssohn and more will resound in Christ Church Cathedral, 2919 St. Charles Ave., for A LYRICAL CHRISTMAS, with Lyrica Baroque. 7 p.m. Friday. lyricabaroque.com. $20.