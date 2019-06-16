Kennedy Monique Broussard
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrel Martin Broussard Jr.
• Attends Mount Carmel Academy
A rising senior at Mount Carmel Academy, Miss Kennedy Monique Broussard will work during her final year to be prepared for college and enjoy her time with friends and school activities.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrel Martin Broussard Jr.
At Mount Carmel, she is on the school's honor roll and is active in the Come, Lord Jesus School Ministry and Christian Leadership Club. She also works with WMCA, Mount Carmel's in-house video program.
Her goal is to become a clinical pharmacist.
She will be presented during the 2020 Carnival season by the Young Men Illinois Club.