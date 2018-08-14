One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, regardless of her class, race, wealth or other background.
In 99 percent of those cases, financial abuse perpetuates those damaging relationships, because the abuser blocks the victim’s access to financial resources, like bank accounts and job opportunities.
But through communal, Instagram-worthy artwork, Allstate Foundation Purple Purse aims to break the cycle of abuse by educating the public on the importance of financial empowerment. And they’re calling on New Orleanians for help.
“We felt we could bring our expertise, as a financial services provider, to make a difference in the lives of these survivors,” said Ellen Lisak, the senior program officer for Allstate Foundation Purple Purse. “We bring financial abuse out of the shadows and provide victims with the tools and resources they need to break free and remain free from abuse.”
Together, The Allstate Foundation and the National Network to End Domestic Violence created the “Purple Purse Moving Ahead” curriculum, which teaches abuse victims how to budget and set financial goals, save for retirement, fix their financial history, and secure home loans and car financing. The online curriculum is free and available in English and Spanish on PurplePurse.com.
This summer, Purple Purse commissioned female street artists in six cities across the country, including New Orleans, to draw attention to the project by painting murals containing a hidden message. To reveal the message, passers-by are encouraged to snap a photo and share it on the Instagram social media network, using a black-and-white filter on the app called "Moon."
Other participating cities are New York City, Houston, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.
“With nearly 50 percent of Americans unfamiliar with financial abuse as a topic and form of domestic violence, the silence that exists around the issue is one of the reasons why victims can't leave those abusive relationships,” Lisak explained. “We want to spark a conversation and inspire action, and get people to think and act differently around these important issues.”
The foundation chose New Orleans as a mural site, primarily for two reasons: It’s one of largest cities in the country’s southeast region; and because art is “an integral part of New Orleans culture.”
“There's already such a vibrant street-art culture in New Orleans,” said Lisak.
The mural adorns one side of the “Yes, Yoga” brick building on Oak Street, in the Riverbend neighborhood — a bustling area that attracts college students, along with artists, musicians and diners visiting one of the nearby restaurants.
Locals Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre of the MILAGROS Collective created the kaleidoscopic design.
“MILAGROS’ artwork is really playful and energetic, and inviting,” said Lisak. “We thought that their past community-based projects and strong values for human dignity made them a perfect fit to drive awareness for the issue of financial abuse, in a hopeful and unique way.”
MILAGROS is the Spanish word for "miracles."
“When they told us the concept for the project and what Purple Purse is about, we were excited to work with them,” said Asteinza. “We thought that the message of the overall project was really cool. Anything that helps people that are stuck in situations and feel like they've got no way out, we feel is something that we want to lend our talents towards.”
Fillastre described the mural as “a text-based piece.”
“The idea is that all the artists would find a way to play with color and contrast, so that when you apply the Instagram Moon filter, certain words stick out,” said Fillastre. “The mid-tone words that you put in there turn really light, and the ones that you want to stick out turn black.”
The mosaic-like patterns and bold colors in the mural are similar to the ones MILAGROS has employed in their previous projects.
The mural will be up through the end of October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It was completed on July 20, after three days of work.
“I think people are generally pretty excited about murals and public art,” said Fillastre. “Murals are like a piece of public art that develops in front of the community, instead of creating a sculpture and installing it, so they feel invested in the process. It was nice to see people getting excited about it.”