For Diner en Blanc fans, the wait is over: This pop-up picnic is happening Sunday. And it is sold out.
Rescheduled from May 27 due to Tropical Storm Alberto, this Diner en Blanc is going ahead, rain or shine.
The rules remain the same: Wear white from head to toe (in case there is a little rain, clear or white ponchos or raincoats and umbrellas are acceptable); and bring a table, table decorations, chairs, silverware, plates, napkins, food, and drink.
Guests won’t find out where they are going until minutes before the party starts at 6:30 p.m. There are 20 meeting points throughout the city, where buses will pick up participants to take them to the party.
Diner en Blanc was founded in Paris 30 years ago, when Francois Pasquier and his friends planned a picnic in a park, with all of them wearing white to make it easier to find one another.
The event has since grown to 80 cities in 30 countries. This is the sixth year in New Orleans, with previous party locations having included the plaza outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Lakefront Drive by the UNO Lakefront Arena, Spanish Plaza, the Port of New Orleans plaza overlooking the Mississippi River, and the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, when rain made the picnic go inside.
Can’t go? Follow the action on social media: #dinerenblanc #dinerenblancNOLA #DEBNOLA2018.
