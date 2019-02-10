Celebrating under the theme "Are We There Yet?," the members of the Krewe of Alla staged their annual Allabash with royal revelry for the Carnival season Saturday at The Cannery in New Orleans.
Reigning as king over the festivities was Mr. Randall J. Lackey. Queen of the Allabash was Mrs. Shannon Martz of Baton Rouge. His majesty, a veteran of the Gulf War, is the father of Randall Joseph Lackey Jr. and is engaged to Ms. Tiffany Modica Easterling. Her majesty, a financial officer, is the daughter of Mr. Fred and Mrs. Jo Land, and is married to Mr. Jason Martz.
Maids in the court of Alla represented a variety of festive destinations. Representing New York City was Ms. Mieklan Rose Bortnick, daughter of Michael Nicholas Bortnick and Kellie Versen Bortnick. Representing Hawaii was Ms. Erin Marie Roach, daughter of Mr. Ronald Dale Roach and Mrs. Michele Collins Roach. Representing Octoberfest was Ms. Christina Louise Cherry, daughter of Mr. Michael and Mrs. Elizabeth Quilter, and the mother of Ashton, Brandon and Connor Cherry and Lucy and Zoe Miller. Representing Paris was Mrs. Jessica Michele McNeely, wife of Staff Sgt. John McNeely and daughter of Mr. David and Ms. Stacy Kropp and Mr. Paul Mayfield.
Dukes of Alla were Messrs. Patrick O'Cain and Michael Verderosa.
Attending the queen as princesses were Misses Zoey Alexa and Lucy Abagail Miller, daughters of Mr. Joshua Miller and Ms. Cherry.
Attending the king as pages were Masters Micah Louis Remetich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jarrod Remetich; and Connor Coleman, son of Mr. Clint Coleman and Ms. Chastity O'Maller.
Special recognition was offered to members of the royal court of the Corps de Napoleon. Mr. Milton Lackey, father of the king, will serve as emperor. Mrs. Rhonda Lackey holder, sister of the king, will serve as empress.
Also recognized was the parade's grand marshal Mr. Jim Kelly, executive director of Covenant House.
Maj. Gen. Bradley James, commander of the Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North, was also recognized.
Board members for the organization include Messrs. Adam Strickland, president; Stanton McNeely, vice president; Matt Toups, David Arthur, Jarrod Remetich, Michael Miniveille, Clint Coleman and Ms. Latrice Williams.