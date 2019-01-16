Back in their native Budapest, the Gáti family had heard all about New Orleans food and music and art. They had not heard of Who Dat, but that changed fast.

“Right when we pulled up to the house we rented, we are unpacking the car and a woman yells ‘Who Dat,’” said Peter Gáti, whose family was visiting the city for the first time last week. “We didn’t understand what it meant.”

Had they parked in the wrong spot? Was this woman demanding to know who they were? It all went through the newcomers’ heads for a moment until the tone of the greeting became clear.

“It was our very first experience with New Orleans,” said Laura Gáti, Peter’s daughter. “It seemed friendly, but you never know when you’re in a new place.”

This Hungarian family’s arrival in New Orleans happened to coincide precisely with the Saints playoff win Jan. 13. They drove in as fireworks started booming downtown.

That victory, of course, propelled the team one step closer to the Super Bowl, and it immediately sent a city already in heavy Saints mode into a full-blown Who Dat frenzy.

New Orleans knows how this goes. Beyond fandom, the Saints phenomenon stirs ideas of civic pride and cultural identity. The city is united in its hopes and its spirit. The city is revved up.

But how does it feel for someone just dropping in on all this, especially foreign visitors with little background in America’s most popular sport?

As they explore New Orleans, there's a particular Saints patois to decipher, symbols to decode and a seemingly constant conversation and preoccupation with the home team that swirls in a black and gold tizzy around them.

They are strangers in a strange land that has quickly become a stranger by any measure, though gleefully so.

“We don’t know everything people are talking about with the Saints, but at the same time, as tourists, you’re lucky to experience such a local thing,” said Aurélie Godet, a university professor from Paris who is in New Orleans researching a book on Carnival.

“You see how people feel it. In an era of authenticity-based tourism, that’s what you want," she said. "It feels about as local as it gets.”

Godet has more than the average international visitor’s experience with the Saints. She happened to visit New Orleans in 2010 during Carnival, which intersected with the Saints first Super Bowl appearance. The team's victory that year sparked a spontaneous and prolonged party that seemed to reach into every corner of New Orleans life.

“We were here for Carnival, we didn’t plan on including this football celebration in our tourist schedule, but it just took over the whole city,” Godet said. “It was wonderful.”

+22 When the Saints make the playoffs, a game-changer for New Orleans king cake season It was more than normal home team loyalty that had David Haydel carefully tracking the New Orleans Saints’ playoff prospects as the team’s rec…

New Orleans drew an estimated 650,000 international visitors in 2017, according to the latest numbers available from New Orleans & Co., the city’s tourism board.

The NFL has spent years trying to cultivate a wider international fan base, with its International Series now held annually in London and thus far once, in 2017, in Mexico City.

Still, there's little that can prepare travelers from overseas for the intensity and all-consuming tenor of a Saints playoff run up close.

Tristan Blewett can attest to that. The South African moved to New Orleans in November after being signed to NOLA Gold, the city’s professional rugby team. He plays inside center, a rugby position similar to a football running back (though one who also tackles on defense).

He knew little about the Saints, but he said it took no time at all to deduce that he had landed in the midst of a special season for the home team.

“It’s not just all the Saints kit,” Blewett said, referring to team-logo apparel. “People here decorate their houses for the Saints; they decorate their cars. This is a new level, just on a bigger scale here than anything I’ve seen.”

And of course there’s the local Saints lingo. Blewett said the first time he heard a Who Dat reference, he was riding with some rugby teammates in an Uber.

“The driver said Who Dat when we got in, and all the guys started saying it too,” he said. “I had no idea what they were on about, but I just kind of rolled with it.”

The meaning clicked after he heard Who Dat used in Saints songs. But he's still amazed by the power this simple, guttural mantra has on the locals. He has even started invoking it himself, sometimes to extricate himself from conversations he knows he’s not yet equipped to pursue.

“People just assume you’re a Saints fan here, so someone will start spouting about some play or a call and I don’t even know what they’re talking about,” he said. “I usually just go along with it, pump the hand in the air and yell, 'Who Dat,' and that’s enough.”

Freya Rilau frequently visits New Orleans from her native Denmark. She is a bigger fan of handball, a homegrown Danish sport, but the Saints are growing on her, too, and that’s helped her feel connected with New Orleans people when she visits.

“You could be with random people anywhere, but suddenly they're talking with you about the Saints,” she said. “People are so happy here when they win. It’s so different at home. There, people complain when it goes bad rather than celebrate when the game goes right.”

She is still trying to get her head around the proper usage of Who Dat.

“From what I’ve understood there’s several different meanings, it’s a funny phrase,” Rilau said. “I don’t think I could translate it. When you say it directly, who is that, it doesn’t really convey the same feeling.”

Indeed, as locals know, Who Dat can be a badge of personal identity (for proud Who Dats), a unifying incantation when raised by a chorus of fans or a challenge when flung at an opponent from high in the Superdome (or at an opponent’s fans on the streets).

The Gátis, visiting from Hungary, quickly overcame their own confusion with their first Who Dat encounter and got on with their New Orleans vacation, taking in restaurants, museums and music venues.

Along the way, they were counting the unusually celebratory backdrop to their destination city as an unexpected bonus.

“We don’t understand the game as much, but it’s such a festive spirit to see everyone so happy and you can understand that,” said Laura Gáti. “It’s fun to be here.”