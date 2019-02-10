The 94th bal masque of the Children’s Carnival Club took place Sunday in the Napoleon Ballroom of The Sheraton Hotel.
Reigning over the festivities as King and Queen Once Upon A Time were Master Philip James Maier, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Alvin Maier, and Miss Mackenzie Leigh Langston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shane Fredrick Langston of Southlake, Texas.
Pages to their majesties were Masters Jackson Avery Ellis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Jackson Ellis of Greenwood, Ala.; James Hollis Holliday, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen James Holliday; and Luke William Llaneza, son of Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Gerard Llaneza III of Baton Rouge.
Captain of this youthful krewe was Alexander Peter Maier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maier. He was assisted by girl captains Misses Callie Grace Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Anderson of Southlake; Eleanor Helen Hortencia Curtis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Edward Curtis; Isabella Marie and Gabrielle Marie Dennis, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Patrick Michael Dennis; Nicole Marie Kazour, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kazour; and Cheyenne Danielle Palato, daughter of Mr. Steven Palato Jr. and Ms. Ronica Danielle Palato of Jackson, Miss.
Setting the stage for their majesties were royal princesses Misses Avery Lanae Camposano, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Paul Camposano of Jacksonville, Fla.; Lane Sarah Connell, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brian Douglas Connell; Jules Marguerite Donaldson, daughter of Mr. William Eugene Donaldson and Ms. Chaille Jacks Newsom of Baton Rouge; Sallie Rose Ellis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Jackson Ellis; Ann Frances and Mary Claire Hodnette, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Michael Hodnette; Joules Marie Mitchell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Mitchell; Eleanor Oliverira, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Oliverira; Amelie Marie Sharp, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Cary Jason Sharp; Mary Vivian Sparacello, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul James Sparacello Jr.; Eleanor Louise Tafaro, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Charles Tafaro; and Lily Marie Tran, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vetvan Tran.
Court maids to her majesty were Misses Kaylie Anne Hiers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy David Hiers; Amelie Silmon Lemon, stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey David Cohn and daughter of Mr. Lemon; Alexandra Nance Livingston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Barkley Livingston; Mercedes Grace Lee Ohlmeyer, daughter of Mr. Raleigh Lawrence Ohlmeyer III and Mrs. Kristina Lee Furra Ohlmeyer; and Chloe Ree Palato, daughter of Mr. Palato Jr. and Ms. Palato.
They were escorted by his majesty’s dukes Masters Ryan Joseph Droddy, son of Dr. and Mrs. Jason Droddy; Manuel Gerard Llaneza IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Llaneza III; William Tucker Schibler, son of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Goodwin Schibler II; Paul James Sparacello III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Spacacello Jr.; and Ryan Grayson Walker, son of Mr and Mrs. Matthew Dwight Walk of Tallahassee, Fla.
The tableau, "Harry Potter and the Story of Hogwarts," was performed by Masters Ira Benjamin Acosta (Harry Potter), son of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Acosta; Jacob James Droddy (Salazar Slytherin), son of Dr. and Mrs. Droddy; Shane Aubrey (Godric Gryffindor) and Conner Frederick Langston (Voldemort), sons of Mr. and Mrs. Langston; and, John Riley Schibler (Hagred), son of Dr. and Mrs. Schibler; with, Misses Natalie Ann Verloin DeGruy (Rowena Ravensclaw), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacques Pierre Verloin DeGruy; and Lucille Catherine Sparacello (Helga Hufflepuff), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sparacello Jr.
Royal entertainment was provided by the New Orleans Youth Ballet under ballet master Richard Rholdon of the Maria and Joseph Giacobbe Academy of Dance. A proclamation from the city of New Orleans was presented to their majesties. Their majesties offered the traditional presentation of gifts to St. Michael’s Special School. General dancing, merriment and royal greetings continued to the tunes of the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra.
Court committee was served by Messrs. Alan Brackett (chairman), David A. Tastet and J. Warren Browning. Ball Committee was Dr. W. Kenneth Mann Jr. (chairman), and Messrs. William E. Beatty Sr. and Charles F. Childress Jr. Floor committee consisted of Drs. H. Marvin Russell (chairman) and David DeGenova, and Mr. Mark A. Bickham.