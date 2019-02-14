The Krewe of Pontchartrain chose the Grand Ballroom of the Chateau Golf and Country Club for the 44th Jeudi Gras Celebration and Coronation Ball Thursday.
The captain for the first 42 years and his wife were introduced and seated before the tableau. After the playing of the national anthem, the tableau began with the introduction of honored guests and past kings and queens. The officers and float lieutenants, introduced by naming the float they represent, preceded the entry of the captain.
Junior maids, each carrying a nosegay, were introduced and escorted to the dais by members of the organization. They included Misses Sophia Marie Gordon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Allen Gordon; Ariana Celeste Khoobehi, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kamran Khoobehi; MaryGrace Elizabeth Ohler, daughter Mr. and Mrs. William George Ohler Jr.; Lila Jane Sekinger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kris Stuart Sekinger; Sarah Ann Shaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Allen Shaw; and Baylie Renee Theriot, daughter of Mr. Paul Leonard Theriot and Ms. Sheri Touchard Theriot.
The senior maids of the 2019 court, each carrying a bouquet of roses and escorted by officers to the dais, were Misses Rebecca Cool Doucet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Brian Doucet; Megan Celeste Dubuc, daughter of Mr. Steve John Dubuc and Ms. Amy Kate Scandaliato; Ashley Elizabeth Gettle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Morley; Anna Marie and Elizabeth Lyn Hummel, daughters of Mr. Emmett Hummel and Ms. Robin Taylor Hummel; Danielle Nicole Mumphrey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Charles Mumphrey; Rebecca Jane Prezbindowski, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Brent Prezbindowski; and Celeste Patricia Scandaliato, daughter of Mr. Samuel Thomas Scandaliato and Mrs. Melissa Irene Naquin and stepdaughter of Mrs. Gia Philippi Scandaliato;
King Pontchartrain XLIV, Mr. Gregory Dennis White, husband of Mrs. Lisa Touchard White, was escorted into the ballroom.
Reigning over the ball as Queen Pontchartrain XLIV was Miss Jessica Ann Brisbin, stepdaughter and daughter of his majesty and Mrs. White and daughter of the late Leon Edward Brisbin II.
The king, dressed in white formal attire, was presented his crown and royal goblet by officers of the club.
Her majesty, wearing the official Silver Grouper Necklace, wore a strapless ball gown with hand-beaded bodice set off with a sparkle on the plunging, illusion inset. The skirt featured a tulle layer over a skirt of sequined fabric that changed color from silver to soft gold. Her ensemble was finished with a chapel train. The queen then received her royal scepter from the captain.
After receiving their royal gifts, the king and queen saluted guests. The captain then gave the signal for the royal promenade, in which the court circled the ballroom to the Carnival mainstay, “If Ever I Ceased To Love.”
Following the promenade, the monarchs received their special guests.
In keeping with a Pontchartrain tradition, the queen was given her a white second line umbrella, and as the captain blew his silver whistle, she led the krewe and guests around the ballroom floor to conclude the tableau.
Music, dancing and entertainment by Mixed Nuts continued until midnight, at which time the New Orleans parade season begins.
General chairman of the ball was Mr. John Tessitore. Vice chairmen were: Messrs. Michael Haydel, Dr. David Mulnick and Edwin Muniz. Master of ceremonies was Mr. Alden Hargardorn.