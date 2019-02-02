The Olympians entertained their guests at the organization's annual ball Friday in the tented royal quarters on the grounds of the New Orleans Country Club.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Claire Rose Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald G. Charbonnet.
Maids in the court were Misses Ashley Frances Bossier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven M. Bossier; and Isabel Catherine Gibson, daughter of Mr. Charles M. Gibson and Ms. Nicole Chauppette.
Princesses to the court were Misses Caroline Emily Abercrombie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan B. Abercrombie; Daphne Winter Beasley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan E. Beasley Sr.; Anna Rose and Lila Clare Charbonnet, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Donald G. Charbonnet Jr.; Caroline Grace Daly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott C. Daly; Charlotte Joy Dietz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Dietz Jr.; Madeleine Kate Girotto, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Girotto; Eleanor Grace Kogos, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul N. Kogos; Celeste Marie Lavigne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph F. Lavigne; Virginia Ruth Lovell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willis A. Lovell; Avery Elizabeth Oakes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake E. Oakes; Mignon Vallée Ogden, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Roger H. Ogden II; Avery Joelle Pighetti, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Pighetti; Merritt Layne Wise, daughter of Ms. Kristen M. Wise; and Sarah Elizabeth Wood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald W. Wood Jr.
Pages to the monarchs were Masters Jackson Pierre Kerber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin J. Kerber; Samuel Anderson Mann, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher S. Mann; and Luke Ryan Wetmore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark A. Wetmore.
Immediately following the ball, the queen and her court were entertained at a supper at the country club. A sumptuous breakfast of treats and seasonal favorites was served. The James Maxwell Orchestra provided music for the ball, and The Boogie Men provided the entertainment into the early hours of the morning.
Mr. Arthur Seldon Mann III served as general chairman of the ball. Mr. Bret A. Clesi chaired the court committee with Mr. Alan G. Brackett chairing the reception committee. Messrs. Thomas J. Mitchell and Stephen A. Schonberg co-chaired the floor committee. Mr. George Douglass Jr. served as general chairman emeritus.