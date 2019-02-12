The 18th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 18th episode: River Parishes reporter Della Hasselle reports on a raft of lawsuits against the Denka plant in LaPlace, in which nearly one in 10 St. John Parish residents is a plaintiff. Business writer Sam Karlin casts a skeptical eye over the Opportunity Zones legislation, part of the 2017 Trump tax cut aimed at spurring investment in low-income census tracts. And criminal justice writer Matt Sledge takes a look at Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's fervent opposition to plans to further shrink the city's jail. Hosted by Gordon Russell.
