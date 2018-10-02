Competing for an audience against a nationally televised Monday night Saints home game might be an obstacle for some performing arts organizations.
But the New Orleans Friends of Music is hopeful for a good turnout nonetheless.
“I asked if (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell could reschedule the game but he never returned my call,” said President Benjamin Karp with a laugh.
The group opens its 64th season on Monday, (Oct. 8) presenting the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble in Dixon Hall at Tulane University. The prestigious London-based ensemble will bring an octet to New Orleans to perform three pieces, the third of which is an hourlong, strings and winds opus composed by Franz Schubert.
The Schubert piece, “Octet in F,” will feature two violins, viola, cello and bass, plus a clarinet, bassoon and French horn. Also on the program will be an identical instrumental configuration on a work by 20th century French composer, Jean Françaix, and a string quartet with French horn, “Idyll in D” by Russian composer Alexander Glazunov.
Though lesser known than many of his Russian contemporaries, Glazunov (1865-1936) was a student of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and later became a mentor for Dmitri Shostakovich and Igor Stravinsky. He is also credited with finishing two major works begun by Alexander Borodin.
Robert Smissen, violist for the St. Martin ensemble, termed the Schubert piece a “tour de force.” Clocking in at 59 minutes, the work contains six distinct movements ranging from allegro (fast) to adagio (slow) and nearly every other tempo in between, including a lively scherzo in the third movement.
“It’s a really iconic piece of chamber music,” Smissen said. “And for that set of instruments it is the pinnacle of that repertoire,” he added, noting that all of the octet members — including himself — are section principals in the academy’s full orchestra.
Smissen also explained that the Schubert octet was largely patterned after a septet composed by Beethoven, whom Schubert greatly admired. “He (Schubert) just added a second violin to his piece,” Smissen said.
The Francaix piece, with its bouncy second-movement scherzo, “is a new venture for us and we’re looking forward to it,” Smissen said. “It is quite unique and I think it’s going to be immediately appealing to an audience.”
Other members of the octet include Tomo Keller and Harvey de Souza (violins), Stephen Orton (cello), Lynda Houghton (double bass), Stephen Stirling (horn), James Burke (clarinet) and Julie Price (bassoon).
Commenting on the recent appointment of violin superstar Joshua Bell as the academy’s music director, Smissen called it “a breath of fresh air. He’s very inspirational and it’s a win/win situation for us.” Bell will not be accompanying the group during their New Orleans visit.
Beginning his second year as president, Karp expresses high hopes for the upcoming concert and his organization’s season, noting a return to a seven-concert schedule after presenting six in 2017-18.
Coming up next, on Nov. 5, will be the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, a string quintet founded by cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han who have performed frequently in New Orleans. Finckel and Han, however, will not be performing with the group on this tour.
Other upcoming concerts include baritone vocalist Benjamin Appl on Jan. 16, solo pianist Lera Auerbach on Feb. 5, the Pavel Haas String Quartet on March 13, Windsync on April 1 and the Ebène String Quartet on April 30. All the concerts are at Dixon Hall.
Monday's concert will be followed by a light wine dinner in the adjoining reception room at the theater. Tickets for the event, Karp said, will be sold up to and including the night of the event.
“One of my goals as president is making our concerts more of an experience,” Karp said. “There is greatness in the intimacy of chamber music. We can do things that other groups can’t do. I’m enjoying what I’m doing right now and trying to really help this organization the best way I can. Trying to give back to the community.”
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
WHAT: A chamber music octet concert presented by New Orleans Friends of Music
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8
WHERE: Dixon Hall, Tulane University
TICKETS: $18-$35. Students with ID free. $40 extra for post-performance dinner.
INFO: (504) 895-0690. friendsofmusic.org