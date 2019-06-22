Gene’s Po-Boys, known for its hot sausage po-boys and iconic pink exterior at the corner of Elysian Fields and St. Claude avenues, will serve up its final sandwich at the end of next month.

Eugene “Gene” Raymond Theriot, who founded the restaurant in 1968, said Saturday that a sale is in place for the building, with plans to renovate the two-story space into condominiums.

The current owner — Theriot’s son Eugene Joseph Theriot — signaled in February that the restaurant would be shutting down soon when he listed the building at 1040 Elysian Fields Avenue for sale for just shy of $5 million.

The older Theriot said the restaurant was to remain open until a sale came into place. Though he didn’t disclose how much the building sold for, Theriot did say it was significantly lower than the original asking price.

Theriot said he’s urged his son to close down the establishment for years, with a dwindling customer base and rising costs from taxes and insurance.

Open 24 hours a day, the restaurant became a fixture for late-night eats in the Marigny well before the neighborhood became known for its nightlife.

Theriot said the Marigny today hardly bares any resemblance to the neighborhood he opened his restaurant in, even though many customers from those early days still come around.

“Everybody loves it,” he said.

