Sara Elizabeth Jenkins
A day of sun, sand and fun at the beach has great appeal for Miss Sara Elizabeth Jenkins. In fact, it would be her perfect day.
And after a challenging day at the University of Alabama, a beach getaway sounds perfect indeed.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Scott Jenkins. Her mother is the former Helen Richard Schmidt.
While at Sacred Heart, Sara was captain of the tennis team and a member of the state champion squad. She was a campus minister and peer support leader, and traveled to Nicaragua for service outreach.
At the Tuscaloosa university, she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and the Alabama Honors College, the dean's list and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
Sara plans to pursue a career in the marketing field.
She has worked as a camp counselor locally and at Camp Nakanawa in Crossville, Tennessee.
During a previous Carnival season, she was in the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes and Apollo.