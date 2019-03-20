 

GALA EVENT

The Houghtaling residence was the venue for a special dinner hosted by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra recently.  The celebration anticipated the annual Opus ball, a gala supporting the orchestra, which took place the following Saturday and paid tribute to Fats Domino.

WLAE 1 February 22,2019
Buy Now

WLAE- On Friday February 22, 2018 Jeff Crouere hosted a dinner at the Oaks in City Park and raised money for WLAE. It was a night were special guests discussed and addressed ways to improve life in New Orleans. Jeff Crouere, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

Table talk

Radio host Jeff Crouere hosted a dinner at the Oaks in City Park to benefit WLAE-TV, an independent, educational television channel. Guests addressed ways to improve life in New Orleans.   

Dr.Irwin Marcus, Angela Hill.JPG
Buy Now

Dr. Irwin Marcus, Angela Hill 

CENTURY CLUB

Dr. Irwin Marcus was celebrated by wife Angela Hill, friends and family at their riverfront home on the occasion of his 100th birthday. 

View comments