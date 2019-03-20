GALA EVENT
The Houghtaling residence was the venue for a special dinner hosted by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra recently. The celebration anticipated the annual Opus ball, a gala supporting the orchestra, which took place the following Saturday and paid tribute to Fats Domino.
Table talk
Radio host Jeff Crouere hosted a dinner at the Oaks in City Park to benefit WLAE-TV, an independent, educational television channel. Guests addressed ways to improve life in New Orleans.
CENTURY CLUB
Dr. Irwin Marcus was celebrated by wife Angela Hill, friends and family at their riverfront home on the occasion of his 100th birthday.