Surrounded by the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Planning Commission 2019, Mayor LaToya Cantrell formally announced the events celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday at a press conference Thursday at City Hall.
“Our theme is “Remember, Celebrate, and Act,’” said Cantrell, the commission’s honorary chair who highlighted a few of the events on the calendar, including the kick-off on Friday with BAMM Cares, a benefit for the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists scholarship fund at the Vintage Art Center.
Commission Chair Hon. Terri Love added, “Dr. Martin Luther King once said, ‘Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.’ We have planned activities and events that reflect that message.”
Other music, art, cultural and educational events start Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, leading up to the holiday, Jan. 21. That day will feature a program with guest speaker, Urban League President and CEO Mayor Marc Morial, followed by a Remembrance March starting at Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard and ending at A.L David Park (LaSalle Street and Washington Ave.)
According to committee co-chair Happy Johnson, it is not too late to sign up to participate in the march. Call the city’s office of community development, 504.658.4200, by Mon. Jan 14. Johnson also spoke about the MLK Day of Service, Jan. 19 in the Lower Ninth Ward at the Bayou Bienvenu Wetland Triangle. (Click here to register.)
Other committee members include Rev. Marie Ortiz, Glenis M. Scott Jr., and Bertrand Butler as co-chairs, and Julius Feltus, Barbara Lacan Keller and Sherlyn “MeMe” Harris as Mayoral designates.
Martin Luther King Holiday Planning Commission Activities
Friday, Jan. 11: BAMM Cares, Vintage Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan 13: Memorial Service, Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15:
• Commemorative march, beginning at A.L. Davis Park, 10 a.m.
• Wreath laying ceremony, after the march at Martin Luther King Jr. statue on South Claiborne Avenue
• Educational Series 1, Southern University of New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 16: Educational Series 2, Dillard University, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17:
• New Orleans Public Library Celebration, East New Orleans Regional Library, 10:30 a.m.
• United Teachers of New Orleans Choral Concert, McDonogh 35 Preparatory High School 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19:
• Rev. Avery C. Alexander Social Action Forum, Dryades YMCA, 10 a.m.
• Day of service, Bayou Bienvenu Wetland Triangle, 10 a.m.
• National Conference of Artists 21st MLK Exhibition, McKenna Museum of African Art, Noon to 4 p.m.
• New Orleans MLK Student Art Exhibition, New Orleans Public Library, Rosa Keller Library Gallery, Noon to 4 p.m.
• Stella Jones Gallery exhibition, noon to 4 p.m.
• Ashe Cultural Arts Center Powerhouse, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 21 – Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
• Opening program feature Urban League President and CEO Mark Morial, New Orleans Jazz Market, 9 a.m.
• Official march, Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard (by Jazz Market), 10 a.m.
• “Remember, Celebrate, Act” MLK Day of Play, A.L. Davis Park, after the parade