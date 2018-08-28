There are events celebrating queer pride in most major American cities. So why, exactly, do tourists fly across the country and around the world — many returning each year — to Southern Decadence?
Is it the bars?
Liz Watson, of Boston, has been coming to Southern Decadence since 2016. “One thing that makes the city such a uniquely good fit is that so many of the bars are open all night and are so much fun," she said. "That’s a pretty big draw.”
Increased sales confirm she’s not alone. “We can do an entire month’s business in five days,” said Tracy Deroche, owner of Phoenix Bar on Elysian Fields Avenue. “It’s the single most important weekend of the year for business.”
“Plus, so much of Decadence is outdoors,” Watson said. “So many of my memories are outside, and being able to take your drinks out of the bars and into the street is a uniquely New Orleans addition.”
While the French Quarter is the center of the weekend’s festivities, many visitors head outside the old city as well. Michael Sayer, who’s been attending Southern Decadence with a group of approximately 10 friends traveling down from Kansas City since 2010, joked, “We don’t want to feel like total drunks. So, every year, Friday is our ‘Culture Day.’ ”
Said Rand Myers, the de facto leader of Sayer’s annual group: “We dedicate a day each trip to a museum or a walking tour or a streetcar trip or a new bar or restaurant. This year, we’ve set aside time for the Botanical Garden, the Museum of Death, Neyow’s (restaurant) and the Hermann-Grima House.”
Berni sees the bump down at Kajuns in the Marigny. “We’re a little off the path, but the bump in business each year kind of signals the end of the summer doldrums for us.”
Is it the size of the event?
This side of Mardi Gras, there are very few weeks that bring more people into the city. Sayer admitted the size is a big part of the draw. “It’s huge,” he said, “people coming in from all over the world. There’s nothing like it in Kansas City. This many people in one place dedicated to a weekend of partying. We look forward to it all year.”
And, because of the large draw, impromptu reunions become part of the charm. Oz, a major Bourbon Street stop on the Decadence circuit that's famous for its dance floor and the world-renowned DJs the bar brings in for the event, is a favorite meeting spot.
Deroche said Phoenix Bar serves a similar purpose. “We’re such a popular spot for a certain segment of the Decadence crowd that many of our customers come back and run into friends they met during previous years. Plenty of folks are meeting for the first time, too, but watching the reunions as people hug and kiss and catch up on each other’s lives is really nice.”
Or is it something else?
“We’ve been coming for years, but none of us had ever done drag before,” Myers said. "Let alone marched in a parade in drag. But this is a city that lets you be whatever you want to be. We all dressed up like we were ballerinas in the same dance company.” He paused before adding with pride, “My 'boobs' only fell out one time. That’s pretty good, I think.”
It's a common refrain.
"It’s a city where everyone can fit in,” Myers said.
Philadelphia native James Thomas said he first came to New Orleans for Decadence in 2011, less than a year after he told his family he was gay. “To me, New Orleans is special because it can simultaneously feel so different from any place you’ve ever been before, but at the same time so welcoming, like you’ve always lived here.”
Maria Gallagher-Venable, a New Orleans resident and longtime friend of Sayer, Myers, and the rest of the Kansas City contingent said of her incoming guests, “They’ve been here through hurricanes, tropical storms and the evacuation of hotels, but they keep coming back. I think it allows them to let loose and be a part of a community they might not have back at home. That’s why Southern Decadence is so important. And New Orleans is the perfect place for it — we tend to be OK with people letting their hair down a little more than most places.”
Thomas explained that his college didn't have much of a gay community.
"I remember heading to the Quarter with my best friend, who was also gay, for our very first Southern Decadence.
"I just felt like, ‘OK, yeah, this feels right. This finally feels like where I’m supposed to be.’ ”