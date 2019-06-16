Lilian Diana Sundy Calary
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Crispens Calary Jr.
• Graduated from Tampa Preparatory School, Tampa, Florida
• Attending Rollins University
A vast array of options awaits Miss Lilian Diana Sundy Calary as she embarks on a future filled with possibilities.
Her plans cover a wide range of topics but include working for nonprofit organizations that are concerned with inequality to politics, screenwriting or film.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Crispens Calary Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia. Her mother is the former Pamela Sundy Miller.
At the Tampa Preparatory School, Lilian was a member of the National Honor Society.
At the Winter Park, Florida, university, she is majoring in political science. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and the Student Support Foundation.
She has worked as the activities leader and counselor at Camp Tonawandah in Hendersonville, North Carolina.