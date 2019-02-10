In an atmosphere of mystic wonder, the Krewe of Excalibur transformed the Pontchartrain Center Saturday into a fanciful night as it hosted the Krewe's 18th annual Mardi Gras tableau, “A Knight of Wonder.”
Reigning as Queen Excalibur XVIII was Miss Alexis Carroll Hartline, and reigning as King Excalibur XVIII was her brother, Mr. Zachary Shawn Hartline, children of Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Shawn Hartline. The queen wore a gown of white silk and silver lace adorned with rhinestones. His majesty work a tunic to match the queen. The monarchs' regalia was steeped in medieval tradition. The collars were fashioned of white dupioni silk and imported silver lace. The ensemble was trimmed with imported Austrian rhinestones and rhinestone silver appliques. Their majesty’s large collars were towering medieval castles encrusted with Austrian rhinestone appliqués, crystal stones and accented with white ostrich feathers.
Maids to her majesty wore costumes depicting some of the wonders of the world. They were Dr. Rebecca Mandal-Blasio, wife of Mr. Dirk Joseph Blasio, representing The Aztecs; Miss Ashton Day, daughter of Mr. Jonathan Day and Mrs. Trisha Pickett, representing The Universe; Miss Madelyn Cecilia Hill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Winston Hill, representing the Colosseum; and, Miss Lexie Pelle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan David Pelle representing the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.
No medieval bal masque would be complete without Merlin the Magician. Personifying this mystifying character was Mr. Alan David Daigrepont, who in the past served as king, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Daigrepont. Merlin’s formidable sidekick, Morganna was portrayed by the Ms. Dana Nicole Daigrepont-Schloegel, also a former queen, daughter of Debby McMillon and Darryl Daigrepont.
The princesses of Avalon were Misses Aislyann Adams, daughter of Mr. Harold Trey Adams and Ms. Rebecca Adams; Sophia Rose Blasio, daughter of Mr. Dirk Joseph Blasio and Dr. Rebecca Mandal-Blasio; Jillian Annalise Orellana, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Orellana; and Carolyne Hill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Winston Hill.
Pages to her majesty was Misses Lily Ann Fornerette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ward Fornerette; and Amelia Ann Blasio, daughter of Mr. Blasio and Dr. Mandal-Blasio. Page to his majesty was Master Hunter Duplass, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Davis Duplass.
The captain's elaborate costume represented the aurora borealis. The co-captain’s collar was a magnificent representation of the natural light display in the Earth’s sky with light blue ostrich feathers The captain wore a beaded dress with beads hanging throughout accented by a crystal headpiece.
General chairman was Mr. Pendleton W. Larsen Jr.; honorary vice general chairman was Mr. Mark H. Hildreth; aide to the captain was Mr. Robert A. Brown. Committeemen were Messrs. Dr. Timothy Melancon, Jack Rizzutto, Anthony Enternte, Herbie Leblanc, C.J. Tesitore, Jacob Saladino, N. J. Beninate. Jr., Ronnie J. Boudreaux, Anton P. Yrle, Phillip Fricano, Larry Byers and Ray Carreras.