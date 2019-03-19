The 23rd episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 23rd episode: Host Gordon Russell and reporter Matt Sledge talk through the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reconsider the 1972 Apodaca v. Oregon decision, which controversially left in place the laws in Louisiana and Oregon that allow juries to convict as long as 10 of 12 jurors are in agreement. Louisianians recently voted to change the law, but if the Supreme Court overturns it, the effects could be eye-popping.
