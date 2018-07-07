The most prominently featured surprise guest on opening night of the 2018 Essence Festival? God.
Snoop Dogg, the onetime gangsta rapper turned multiple-platform media personality, ceded most of his time on the main stage in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to three gospel acts featured on his current album, “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love.”
And the hip-hop ensemble The Roots closed out its headlining “curation” with an unannounced appearance by gospel dynamo Kirk Franklin, who all but initiated an altar call.
With or without the spiritual uplift, the 24th Essence Festival got off to a strong start.
The electronic message board above the Superdome box office announced that the 45,000 or so tickets for Friday night were completely sold out.
“Girls Trip,” the hit 2017 comedy about four friends who make a pilgrimage to New Orleans for Essence, has been credited with reversing the disappointing ticket sales of the past two years. This year's opening night attendance more than doubled last year's.
Friday sold out without the presence of a superstar. Instead, attendees were treated to a series of unconventional but compelling main stage performances.
Snoop arrived onstage exactly on time, looking sharp in a white track suit trimmed in brown and emblazoned with “Essence” across the chest. Backed by a live band, he spent 20 minutes reliving the glory days of his decidedly nongospel 1993 debut, “Doggystyle.”
As two scantily clad female dancers and a dude in a dreadlocked dog costume cavorted onstage, Snoop navigated “Murder Was the Case” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name),” as laid-back as ever. Marijuana symbols flashed on the video screen. Much of the audience was up and dancing.
But then Snoop pulled up a stool for “Tired of Running,” from his 2013 reggae album “Reincarnated,” released as Snoop Lion. The song’s protagonist renounces the gangsta life, as Snoop did for the final 40 minutes of his set.
He demoted himself to sideman status as Fred Hammond, John P. Kee and the Clark Sisters, all pastors and/or gospel stars, took turns leading the band through one inspirational hymn after another. Church was in session.
Even though “Bible of Love” is technically a Snoop Dogg album, he mostly stays out of the way and lets the gospel singers do their thing. He took a similar approach at Essence, content to introduce each guest and then direct the choirlike cluster of backing vocalists.
Some fans may have wished he'd returned to his old ways long enough to perform “Gin and Juice." Instead, he served a different kind of "higher power," something other than pot or booze.
As the house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” The Roots must be nimble and versatile, able to showcase songs and back guests of every description. They are musicologists, led by drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.
Given their range and breadth of knowledge, they were the right act to enlist to curate the closing set on Essence’s opening night. They essentially orchestrated a mash-up of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, both of whom are Essence Fest favorites.
The local Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, a marching band made up of at-risk students enrolled in a music-centered after-school program, kicked off the set with a brassy “Feel Like Funkin’ It Up.”
With Questlove stationed on his drum riser and rapper Black Thought’s literate wordplay, the Roots flexed their musical muscles.
Badu soon materialized, wrapped in a poncho with a broad-brimmed hat pulled low over her eyes. She eased into “Rimshot,” one of the songs that catapulted her to the vanguard of the neo-soul movement in the 1990s.
From her demeanor to her wild, partially dreadlocked hair to her thrift store-chic mishmash of styles, she presented herself as neo-soul’s oddball sister. She was soon joined by the far more ebullient and engaging Scott. The two singers, augmented by Black Thought’s occasional contribution, took turns out front.
The Roots locked in as Scott dug into a brawny, funky “It’s Love”; the crowd on the floor was up and dancing. The ensemble segued right into Badu’s “On and On.” Questlove essentially didn’t stop drumming for the show’s entire two hours.
That unannounced guests would also turn up was more or less expected. Sure enough, contemporary R&B singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton arrived for a guest turn that lasted a bit too long; he lacked Scott’s fire and Badu's vibe.
After the ladies finally returned, Black Thought started to bid the audience good night when he was “interrupted” by Kirk Franklin. “Snoop took ’em to church,” Franklin proclaimed. “I’m gonna take them to church in the ’90s."
That initiative included “Lean on Me,” Franklin’s we’re-all-in-it-together anthem (and, later, a stab at the Bill Withers song of the same name). Franklin is not a singer himself; a dozen or so vocalists filled in the choir's firepower.
He applied his considerable charisma, energy and persuasive powers to building fellowship throughout the vast Dome. He instructed audience members to sing to, then hug, the strangers standing next to them: “I want you to hug them so tight you get your cologne on them!”
Sure enough, mass hugging soon broke out — just another feel-good moment on an Essence opening night full of them.