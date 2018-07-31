Editor's note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, events and traditions that have shaped the Crescent City. The series features images from the institution’s holdings and vignettes from THNOC staff that illuminate various aspects of our area’s history and culture. For more information, visit www.hnoc.org or follow THNOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Albert J. Ivancic and Donald Rycroft, natives of Buffalo, New York, set off from Corydon, Pennsylvania, on the Allegheny River on July 10, 1938, intending to follow in the footsteps of countless riverboat captains before them. They planned to make it all the way to New Orleans via the Allegheny, Ohio and Mississippi rivers in their 17-foot canoe equipped with a sail and some provisions. Besides ending up in the Crescent City, they hoped to become enamored with the sights along the way. Unfortunately, the young men encountered an endless succession of levees instead, and came to loathe the taste of catfish.

Ivancic and Rycroft set sail for very different reasons. Ivancic planned on getting in shape to play football for his upcoming freshman year at Canisius College in his hometown of Buffalo. Rycroft tagged along because he “had nothing to do,” according to newspaper reports. After sailing for many uneventful weeks, stopping for meals along the river’s banks and taking turns sleeping in the canoe, the young men reached Baton Rouge, where they met up with another amateur sailor, Ted Sprague. Sprague—and his pet spitz dog—tagged along for the remainder of the journey in a 15-foot sailboat he’d built himself.

The three reached the Industrial Canal in New Orleans on August 18, 1938. Upon arrival, the young men were greeted by Rene A. Stiegler, superintendent of the docks. With no plans to paddle back upriver, Ivancic sold his canoe to Stiegler for $10. From New Orleans, Ivancic headed to Washington, D.C., and later Buffalo, while Sprague and Rycroft intended on working awhile in the Crescent City to save money to buy a bigger boat and sail to South America or Cuba.

While the rest of Sprague and Rycroft’s story is a mystery, Ivancic’s tragic tale is well known. Ivancic went on to join the Navy under an assumed name, Thomas Molloy, because he was over the age limit of young men who could muster into the Merchant Marine Academy. He served in the South Pacific and returned home to the U.S. in 1944 to marry his sweetheart, Lorraine Chudy. En route to Buffalo for his wedding, Ivancic was one of 24 passengers and crew who perished in an American Airlines plane crash on February 10 in the Mississippi River—the same waterway he’d famously descended—near Memphis.

The memory of Ivancic and Rycroft’s epic summer journey lives on, however, in the place it ended: their canoe now resides in the holdings of The Historic New Orleans Collection.

Amid 'Manifest Destiny' fervor, Cuban invasions from New Orleans inspired other Latin American incursions Today, the term “filibuster” refers to the obstruction of legislative procedure through lengthy speeches. For most of the 19th century, however, filibusters were men who engaged in unsanctioned warfare in foreign countries. It derived from the Dutch word vrijbuiter, or freebooter ...

+4 A city with rats: Recalling that New Orleans summer the pests brought bubonic plague Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, eve…