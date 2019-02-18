So you scored tickets to "Hamilton," the touring version of the blockbuster musical that's finally — finally! — coming to New Orleans as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans season.
If you're like a lot of people, your first instinct is to snap a photo of your golden tickets and post them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Not so fast.
Exposing the unique ticket barcode to the world at large is an invitation to have your tickets stolen, said Laura Aviles of the Ehrhardt Group, the public relations concern that represents the Broadway series.
"Sharing this barcode online can compromise your tickets – once it’s scanned, your spot is gone," warned Aviles in a statement promoting a theater-goer education campaign called #CoverTheCode.
In other words, if a thief sees the bar code, reproduces it and pastes it onto a fake ticket, he can scam his way into the show. More likely, though, he'll sell it to someone else, and as long as they get to the theater before you, they've got your seats.
"Hamilton" will play in New Orleans March 12-31. Fans can check www.ticketmaster.com for late-release seats which may become available at short notice. Also, 40 orchestra seats will be offered in a lottery for $10 each ahead of each performance.
But if you're one of the lucky ones who's already got tickets, remember: #CoverTheCode.