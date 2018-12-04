Some of Metairie's Carnival krewes will flip the direction they parade next year, heading west down Veterans Boulevard to a relocated Family Gras celebration at the Clearview Shopping Center as parish officials try to boost sagging ridership and attendance at the suburban parades.
Months of discussions and speculation ended Tuesday when Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken announced that there will be two parade routes for Carnival 2019: the traditional eastbound route along Veterans Boulevard, and one that flips directions and ends at the shopping center.
Of the eight krewes expected to roll in Metairie this season, four are opting for the new route: Excalibur, the new Krewe of Kings, Athena and Pandora. Caesar and Isis have said they will stay on the traditional route. The remaining two krewes — Argus and Centurions — have until January 16 to declare their choice, Van Vrancken said. No decision had been made about whether having two routes long term would be viable, she said.
Excalibur, Caesar and Kings roll on Family Gras weekend, Feb. 22-24. Centurions rolls Friday, March 1 and Isis on Saturday March 2. Athena and Pandora both roll Sunday, March 3, while Argus and two truck parades roll on Mardi Gras day, March 5.
"Excalibur will definitely be flipping the route," said Captain Missy Hildreth. She called the idea "the best thing to happen to Jefferson Parish Mardi Gras in decades."
The new route won't be an exact mirror image of the old, which begins at the shopping center and heads east on Veterans, with jogs northward on both Severn and Bonnabel before ending at Martin Behrman.
Instead, parades will begin on Bonnabel and head south to Veterans before turning west. The route includes the northward jog along Severn before it returns to Veterans and heads to the Clearview Shopping Center.
Officials hope that starting parades on Bonnabel will result in a similar residential atmosphere to the early stretch of the traditional Uptown New Orleans parade route. In the past, parades have often gotten to the neighborhood as late as 10 p.m., limiting the number of children that come to the parade.
"I'm excited about the changes," said Van Vrancken, who has spearheaded the tweaks to Carnival over the past year.
Parades that roll the second to last weekend of Carnival and choose the new route will roll through Family Gras, which Van Vrancken said she hopes will inject some life into both the parades and the festival.
Family Gras, which will be held Feb. 22-24, has traditionally been staged on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard neutral ground across from Lakeside Shopping Center.
Now, its stage will be in the old Sears Automotive building and the adjacent parking lot will be turned into the fairgrounds. John Oates, Michael McDonald and Brett Eldredge will headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Using Clearview as a location became an option when the shopping center was sold earlier this year. The new owners have been willing to work with the parish, officials said.
The changes are the latest in a series of parish efforts to revitalize a suburban Carnival which has seen a drop in participation over the last several years.
In the last 15 years, Jefferson Parish has lost nine parades.
Parish President Mike Yenni conceded that the efforts haven't been easy. "We had some hot conversations," he said.
The lure of riding down St. Charles Avenue is difficult to counter, officials have said, leading to a number of changes in Jefferson Parish, including contests with cash prizes for marching bands and rules that reduced the number of bands required of each krewe.
"We foresee the highs coming back again," Yenni said.