There was jubilation "Choppa Style," cocktails personalized with partygoers' photos and an ice luge shooting drinks when Saints quarterback Drew Brees turned 40 Tuesday.

The place to be was Port Orleans Brewing Co., where friends and family threw a surprise party for Brees after the Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The brewery is co-owned by Zach Strief, Brees' former New Orleans Saints teammate who now provides color commentary for the Saints games with WWL Radio.

And of course, social media went wild.

An.gle Events, co-owned by Anna Schaefer and Glenny Beahm, was the party planner for the event. The duo is known for their attention to detail while planning parties large and small, including weddings, debutante soirees such as the Adele Petagna Aspen-themed party Dec. 21, and the Shelby White fete that recreated a beach in the Bahamas under a tent in Metairie.

For the Brees party, the duo turned to a variety of sources. T-Ray the violinist, a NOCCA and UNO graduate, has performed at a number of VIP events around town, including those at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

Silver Cloud Trailers has become a popular go-to as well, providing a photo booth in a gleaming, retro Airstream trailer.

The booth provided photo strips that guests placed in an album, accompanied by a personal birthday note to Drew.

The Grand Bevy, a company that aims to elevate the cocktail experience, used the Silver Cloud photos of partygoers to go on top of their cocktails, what the Grand Bevy calls a “SIPMI Preset.”

An ice luge in the shape of the number 40 dispensed drinks as well. Food included shrimp and fried lobster tails.

New Orleans' own Choppa was in the house to sing “Choppa Style,” and the special birthday song he composed for Brees.

“It was an honor to be there for him, his family, friends and the team,” said Choppa. “The city is proud of him and how he represents the Who Dat Nation. Now we just need to get that ring, oh yeah.”

Other entertainment included DJ Mike Swift and the Molly Ringwalds. A tribute video featured Ellen DeGeneres.

Guests included fellow Saints teammates such as Will Lutz and Austin Carr, as well as comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key, and former pro basketball star Isaiah Thomas.