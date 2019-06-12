The new location of the Louisiana Children's Museum at City Park will open at the end of August and the current location on Julia Street will close about a month beforehand, the museum announced Wednesday.

The museum in City Park will open at noon on August 31. The Warehouse District location, which opened in 1986, will close at the end of the day on July 27.

The new Children's Museum is the five-gallery, 56,000-square-foot centerpiece of a $47.5 million, 8.5-acre campus.

It includes a literacy center, a parent-teacher resource center and a Dicki Brennan & Co. Cafe.

Grand Opening hours will run through Labor Day weekend. Regular hours will begin on Labor Day.