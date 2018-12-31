What's your sign, New Orleans? We don't mean "road closed" or "no parking." According to the astrologically inclined, cities are "born" under a sign of the Zodiac, just as people are. With other portents hard to follow and, in the past, not so accurate (polls anyone? weather reports?), we decided to take a look at the stars for what to expect this year — with the help of various expert websites and New Orleans astrologer and psychic Carolyn Bufkin.
According to Astrotheme, a website used by astrologers, both the discovery of New Orleans in 1718 and the incorporation of the city make it an Aquarius. "Aquarius is associated with a 'live and let live' attitude, embracing eccentrics," said Bufkin. Sounds a lot like New Orleans!
But this year, Saturn in the pragmatic Capricorn is forcing Aquarians like us to try to get ourselves together and get practical matters taken care of, Bufkin says. Ugh! In the case of New Orleans, that could mean it's time to finally work on pipes and drainage, and fill the pot holes.
Until 2020, Aquarians will see an emphasis on family, tradition and history. How does that translate to an old, storied city? Perhaps in continuing to celebrate our culture and heritage, and maintaining historical integrity when preserving buildings.
Another strong influence on New Orleans this year is Sagittarius, which, Bufkin explains, is all about fun. The transit through this star sign is associated with international tourists, hotels and the travel industry. People born with Jupiter in Sagittarius are upbeat, humorous and optimistic. They adore long-distance travel and international subjects. "The caveat is that they don’t always want to be bogged down with details," said Bufkin.
For those of us following the news, this sounds somewhat like the battle over tax dollars between Mayor LaToya Cantrell (an Aries) and the tourism industry will continue through 2019.
Long horoscope short, the stars are just trying to get the leaders of New Orleans to take care of what needs to be done, though they will run into conflict with those who, since it's still New Orleans, simply want to have a good time.
Founded in 1967 under the sign of Scorpio, the New Orleans Saints may wish they could predict the immediate future as they face the playoffs and then, if the stars align, the Super Bowl! According to the horoscope for Scorpio, hard work in one's profession will yield results in 2019. "Your career may take a huge leap!" says the website Ganeshaspeaks.com (right into the end zone, perhaps!). The site also warns that Scorpios should guard their health carefully this year. Stay well, Black and Gold!
Personal horoscopes for 2019. What is your sign? Here's a brief on what the stars hold in store for you and yours this year, according to New Orleans astrologer Carolyn Bufkin.
Capricorn
Saturn, the planet of pragmatism, is sitting on top of Capricorn. Folks born under the sign of Capricorn have a tendency to take life seriously and don't mind taking on responsibility. But with Saturn, you are going to take things even more seriously: for example, working 12-hour days or sitting with an elderly mother at night.
For some Capricorns, if they haven’t followed all the rules, they may have a “fall from grace.” (Think of Matt Lauer.)
The gist: Capricorns are having to face even heavier responsibility than usual right now. If they are feeling overburdened at this time, at the beginning of 2021 things should lighten up.
Aquarius
Aquarians are going through a positive aspect with Jupiter in Sagittarius forming a good opportunity for publishing, international travel and expanding your horizons. Your friends and associations will bring you a lot of luck.
Pisces
A positive angle from Sagittarius in Capricorn is going to help artistic, fluid, poet Pisces get yourself together, bring your creative ideas down to earth or turn your creative expression to practical purposes. Some Pisces may attract a manager who will help them display their art or present their dance recital.
Aries
Rams are experiencing what may feel to you like a frustration cycle similar to what you experienced from 2010 to 2012. Be patient, plant seeds toward your goal, and keep that snout to the grindstone. Rewards may come in 2020.
Taurus
Less frustrating than the stretch you experienced from 2012 to 2014, Taurus can look forward to a positive cycle for tying the knot in marriage or signing papers regarding a business collaboration.
Gemini
This sign is associated with travel, teaching, marketing and sales. In 2019, your desire to participate in these endeavors will be even stronger. In 2019, make sure that you don't overextend. For example, two weeks traveling in an exotic new location may suffice, as opposed to a month.
Cancer
Your business or relationship partner may demand much of your attention and expect you to be accountable. Your partner may demand that you make a commitment to them and mean it.
Leo
It always fun to be a Leo. However, in 2019, others may especially bask in your glory. Leo is the sign of creativity. This year, you may display your works of art, or submit your screenplay for publication. 2019 will feel like a blast to you! Just make sure you keep up with health maintenance and don't indulge in too many five-star meals
Virgo
From 2015 to 2017, Virgo dealt with health challenges and tough realities. However, in 2019, Virgo is experiencing what astrologers label an easier-flowing cycle. The relationship aspect of your chart is under practical Saturn in Capricorn. Your sweetheart may display affection in practical ways, raking your leaves or conjuring up for you a hearty bowl of gumbo. Also, some of you may decide that this is the year to give birth to a little one.
Libra
An eloquently set dining table with bone china, soft lighting and music that connects with the soul is all that Libra requires to get through this test that we call life. However, in 2019, you may have your plumber or termite guy on speed dial. Caulking windows may be prioritized over dinner at an upscale restaurant. Cement may be poured in the driveway before the ticket to Paris is purchased. In 2019, if Libras are willing to deal with the extremely practical aspects of existence, you can once again waltz in 2020.
Scorpio
The Scorpion is receiving a positive astrological cycling. Starting a business or business dealings in general should flow smoothly. In 2019, signs are good for negotiations with siblings and neighbors. You and those on your street may agree on a neighborhood cooperative or revitalization.
Sagittarius
With Jupiter in your sign, you are going to be even more Sagittarian — meaning adventurous — than usual. You are going to want to sail around the world, climb the Himalayas. The sign is also associated with taking in information, so some may re-enroll in college or take long distance learning classes. Overall, Sagittarians are going to be able to kick up their heels and have a good time.