The 21th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 21th episode: Reporter Matt Sledge was at a party along the Endymion parade route when a guest arrived with a chilling story about an accident he witnessed nearby. It turned out to be far worse than the man realized, Sledge explains. Janet Howard, the former CEO of the watchdog Bureau of Governmental Research, explains that she thinks it's time for a public debate about how tax money in New Orleans is split up. If people realized that 3 percent of tax receipts went to streets and 14 percent went to tourism, they'd demand a realignment, Howard believes. And Sara Pagones, The Advocate's north shore bureau chief, talks about the recent spate of scandals in St. Tammany Parish -- scandals that have implicated two of the parish's former top law enforcement officials. Hosted by Gordon Russell.
