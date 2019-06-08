It was New Year’s Eve 2016, and Meredith King was hosting a party to celebrate the holiday and her birthday.
Matchmaking – or a matchmaking redux — may or may not have been on her mind, because among the revelers were her friends Aria Monette Mason and Henri Joseph Folse III, whom King originally introduced when they were teenagers at Mardi Gras 1997. Aria had been dressed as a mime; Henri, a clown.
These former Benjamin Franklin High School students then had self-described “haphazard dates,” which included Henri as Aria’s date to her Sweet 16 party. After Henri, the older of the two, left for college, they vowed to stay in touch, but the goal became elusive as years went by.
Another New Year’s Eve party in 2011, hosted by Henri’s parents, almost derailed any sort of permanent reunion, what with an unwanted kiss from Henri in the middle of the party (don’t ask about his mirror pants). Then there was an awkward film date.
Throwing up, as Aria said, “Big red flags things.”
But 2016 rolled around, and after Meredith’s party, the red flags had been taken down.
“Aria texted me after,” said Henri, who at that time was living in California but was planning to move back home to New Orleans in a few weeks.
There were more texts, emails, FaceTime, and “long, two-hour phone calls,” said Henri.
“I would be up at 2 a.m., and it would be midnight for him,” said Aria, who was living in New Orleans. “We would fall asleep talking to each other.”
“It was cool that we found we had so much in common,” Henri continued. “We had changed a lot and grown as adults, and yet we had as much, if not more, in common than when were younger.”
Once he moved back during Mardi Gras, they had their "third first date."
"We have been together ever since,” said Aria.
Henri proposed to Aria at Commander’s Palace on June 10, 2018, “getting down on both knees to ask,” Aria remembered. Instead of an engagement ring, Henri gave her a bag of diamonds. A large stone was from his grandmother’s ring, so she could design her own.
The proposal was also planned around Aria’s health. She was scheduled to be admitted to the hospital a few days later, and Henri wanted to propose before.
Aria is permanently disabled and frequently hospitalized as a result, most recently with endocarditis and pulmonary lesions.
“When we took our vows,” said Aria. “The part about ‘in sickness and health’ was the most challenging thing.”
Aria was hospitalized five times between her engagement and wedding. That did not stop her from planning her wedding with the nuptial mass at St. Francis Seelos Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Blue Room at the Fairmont Hotel, on April 13, 2019.
The wedding dress was a collaboration with her mother, Givonna Joseph, who made her own dress when she got married. “I wanted to continue the tradition,” said Aria, but “I wasn’t well enough to do it. I designed it and helped with small parts. Mom did the majority of the work."
The base was an inexpensive dress from Linda Lee Bridal over which Joseph added champagne illusion adorned with beaded lace that originally was one piece, from which they had to figure out what to cut and where to place the lace details. A zipper was taken out of the dress and Joseph made a corset and added buttons with corresponding loops. A detachable train also had elements of the lace added to it.
“I didn’t use a pattern, I created my own,” said Joseph. She also took elements saved from her own wedding dress that was ruined in Hurricane Katrina and used them on the edge and headpiece of the veil. “We wanted the veil to be simpler because the dress was so ornate," said Joseph.
Aria used mostly minority-owned businesses, such as Durand's Tuxedos, to support the community. Aria is the owner, designer and artist for Belle Lafaye Creations by Aria. Among the items she makes are second-line umbrellas for special occasions and freshwater pearl bracelet cake pulls, which she made for her own wedding.
Aria is a mezzo-soprano, and co-founder, with her mother, of OperaCréole. The nonprofit company is dedicated to researching and performing lost or obscure works by composers of African descent, particularly classical music by 19th-century New Orleanians of color.
During the wedding Givonna Joseph got up to perform “Ave Maria,” with Aria joining as a surprise for Henri.
“It was more authentic to me to sing my prayer,” said Aria about the moment during the Mass.
“It blew everyone away,” said Henri.
Henri has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from Stanford University and is research scientist with Evidera. During the planning, the couple purchased a home, firmly establishing themselves in the city, with their families and Nala, a bichon frise and poodle mix.
Despite all the ups and downs, Aria and Henri feel lucky they were ready to find each other again.
“Be prepared for the person who is supposed to be in your life,” said Aria.
The Details:
Invitation: Exquisite Events Invites
Wedding colors: Purple and blue
Wedding ensemble: Dress and veil: House of Paysee de Joseph (Aria designed the dress, her mother Givonna Joseph made it); shoes decorated by Aria; rosary was a gift made by Georgia Wilson, co-owner of The Bead Shop.
Hair/Makeup: hair: Jamie Joseph, The Glam Gallery; makeup: Krystal Burrell Armstrong
Bridesmaids' dresses: Brides by Nona, Couture Bridal Collective
Groom's ensemble: Custom from Lavoisier Suits
Groomsmen’s and ring bearers’ ensembles: Durand’s Tuxedos
Flower girls’ ensembles: Custom made by family; Aria made the floral headpieces.
Rings: Verragio, Boudreaux's Jewelers.
Ceremony: Nuptial Mass at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church
Officiants: Bishop Shelton Fabre with Fr. Jose Lavastida and Deacon Jesse Watley
Reception, food and wedding cake: The Blue Room at the Roosevelt Hotel (wedding day breakfast for bride and bridesmaids a gift from the Ruby Slipper and personally delivered by its CEO Jennifer Weishaupt)
Groom’s cake: Bywater Bakery
Flowers: Bella Blooms Floral and Lindsay Murphy Maloan of A Little Love and Luck
Entertainment: Church: Vance Woolf (trumpet), Kristin Albarado (organ), Lulu Reeks (violin), Wilfred Delphin (piano), Marcus St. Julien (organ), Kate Abreo, Angelica Aldarondo, Theresa Autin Danos and Valencia Pleasant (cantors), Givonna Joseph (soloist), Tyrone Chambers II (soloist) and the Beloved Community Choir (composed of wedding guests who are professional singers); Reception: Don Vappie, DJ Brice Nice, and The Original Pinettes Brass Band
Second-line umbrellas, cake favors, wedding cake topper: Belle Lafaye Creations by Aria (the bride). There were four umbrellas: one for the bride, the groom and each mother.
Party favor: The couple’s homemade, organic Creole seasoning called LOVE Seasoning
Live painting: Kelly Boyett Art
Event planner: Lisa Ross, A Stroke of Luxe
Videographer: Bella Films
Photographer: Cedric Ellsworth, NOLA Vieux Photography