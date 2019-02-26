The 20th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.
In the 20th episode: City Hall reporter Jeff Adelson explains why the Army Corps of Engineers announced it will have to open the Bonnet Carre Spillway yet again -- and why those boats sliding past the city look extra-high right now. River Parishes reporters Nick Reimann and Della Hasselle discuss the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision not to push to enforce a safer standard for airborne chloroprene that the agency has promoted -- and how that decision was received in St. John Parish. And Faimon Roberts takes a turn as host, interviewing Gordon Russell about the potential effects of a Sabine Parish judge's finding that Louisiana's now-junked split-jury law is unconstitutional.
