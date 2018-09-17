One of the Audubon Zoo's two jaguars has died, the zoo announced Monday afternoon.

Ix Chel, 21, was suffering from renal insufficiency, a diagnosis she received about a year ago, the zoo said last week. It's a common illness among geriatric animals, especially aging cats.

Renal insufficiency is more commonly known as kidney failure.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the difficult decision was made by animal care staff and veterinarians to humanely euthanize her following an exploratory exam in the animal hospital," the zoo said in a statement.

Born at the Gaudalajara Zoo in 1997, Ix Chel has been part of the Audubon family since 1998.

"When you think of an ambassador for their species, Ix Chel is top notch," said Liz Wilson, the curator of the zoo's Louisiana swamp and jaguar jungle.

Audubon Zoo was home to two jaguars, Ix Chel and Valerio, who were both being cared for behind the scenes as improvements to their habitat are made.

Valerio killed nine animals when he escaped from his habitat over the summer.

The repaired jaguar exhibit is set to reopen in the fall.