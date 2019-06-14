Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson gave an emotional thank you to a standing-room-only crowd on Tuesday night, after being named the recipient of the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Spark Plug Award.

The biennial award is given to a philanthropist whose donations have had a catalytic and transformative effect on the community, organizers said.

Benson’s gifts to Xavier, Tulane, Jesuit, the Archdiocese, Ochsner, Kingsley House and the Second Harvest Food Bank have meant food for the hungry, disaster relief for flood victims, scholarships and mentoring for disadvantaged children, GNOF officials said.

“Tom and I have always admired the resiliency of this community,” said Benson from the podium, referring to her late husband, Tom Benson, who died in 2018.

“It’s fought through tragedies and challenges, and has always come back stronger. Anything we can do to make a difference in this community and help those who are struggling is something we’ve always wanted to be a part of.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation, rooted in the Community Chest founded in 1923, helps donors direct their philanthropy.

Attendees remembered supporter chef Leah Chase, a New Orleans icon who died on June 1 and a board member of the Greater New Orleans Foundation in the 1990s. Chase summed it up nicely back then, saying: “This is about everyone doing what he or she can to ignite change, because even the tiniest gift can accomplish this.”

Award recipient Gayle Benson seconded that emotion.

“Giving not only helps others, it helps those who donate as well by giving them the satisfaction of changing lives,” Benson noted. “I believe it does not matter what amount one gives as long as we give something to someone in need."

GNOF chairman Christy Brown spoke about the strides the city has made through bringing philanthropists together, big and small.

“I would like everyone to know that this year GiveNOLA Day, an initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, raised $6 million,” he said.

GiveNOLA Day is a 24-hour online event that inspires community members to give to local nonprofits.

“This is most impressive because these are people everywhere giving whatever they can to help their community, and this is proof that if you think your 'small' donation doesn’t matter, it all adds up,” Brown said.

For Benson, who gets requests for donations from a myriad of organizations, giving is always a decision with a lot of thought behind it.

“We try to discern which are the most in need and do the best we can in making those decisions, which are many times difficult,” said Benson.

“We cannot answer or help everyone, but we do the best we can with the funds allocated for our giving. Although not exclusive, most of our giving has been to organizations in the general New Orleans region. My husband and I were always proud of this region, and we shared a passion for the people. We often look for gifts with multiple benefits for many in our community.”

The award ceremony took place at the Patrick F. Taylor Library at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Past Spark Plug awards have gone to donors including Phyllis Taylor, the Kellogg Foundation, author Fred Starr and the Ford Foundation.

Gayle Benson to donate $5 million to Jesuit High — the largest gift in school history Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, will donate $5 million to Jesuit High School, the largest gift in the school's…