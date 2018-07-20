Strap on a virtual reality headset and get ready to step back in time, as the Preservation Resource Center hosts a lifelike tour of the vanished Rivergate Exhibition Hall.
The midcentury modern architectural icon, designed by the New Orleans firm of Curtis and Davis, opened in 1968 and was demolished in the mid-1990s to make way for Harrah's Casino.
The virtual reality tour will take place at PRC headquarters, 923 Tchoupitoulas St., on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The headsets employ modeling technology developed for architects to give their clients a realistic preview of building projects.
"Using the provided virtual reality headsets and each participant’s own smartphone, viewers will feel as if they are standing inside the building, viewing the incredible entryway, mezzanine, exposition hall and conference room from within, as well as see the building from a bird’s-eye view," says a news release from the PRC.
The tour is part of the PRC's Mid Mod NOLA Summer Series, celebrating New Orleans’ midcentury modern architecture.
General admission tickets are $30. For more information, visit PRCNO.org.