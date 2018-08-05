They say no one walks the Camino by mistake, but at times it sure felt like one.
After our summer travel plans were canceled, Lucy, my 15-year-old daughter, and I impulsively joined a small group of teens, faculty and clergy from Christ Episcopal School and Church to walk the Camino de Santiago Portuguese, a 75-mile hike from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
Within a week's time and no training to prepare, Lucy and I found ourselves hiking an average of 12 miles per day deep in the heart of rural Spain. We were on the journey of a lifetime and an adventure that would challenge and change us.
What is the Camino de Santiago?
The Camino de Santiago is a network of ancient pilgrimage routes from all around Europe that lead to the city of Santiago de Compostela, where it is said that the bones of St. James the Apostle are enshrined in a crypt beneath Santiago's magnificent cathedral. For almost a thousand years, pilgrims, or “peregrinos” have set off from all parts of Europe for Santiago. We hiked the Camino Portuguese, a secondary route with more nature and fewer people. This route travels northward through Portugal and Spain through the towns of Tui, O Porrino, Arcade, Ponte Vedre, Caldas de Reis and Padron and ends in Santiago de Compostela.
Pilgrims must obtain a “Credencial del Peregrino” in the town where they begin. This Credencial is stamped at churches, hostels and cafes each day to prove that the pilgrim has walked the path. Pilgrims must walk at least the westernmost 62 miles and turn in their stamped Credencial in order to receive a “Compostela” in Santiago. A Compostela is the official Latin certificate of completion of the Camino and some believe it to be the holder's “ticket to heaven.”
Why walk the Camino?
Ancient pilgrims walked the Camino mostly for religious reasons. Modern pilgrims continue to travel this UNESCO World Heritage road of living history, but many of today's walkers are not religious. So, if not for the ticket to heaven, why do pilgrims continue to walk the Camino and subject themselves to grueling days of walking, blisters and pain? Why not spend precious vacation time drinking margaritas on a beach?
Because what the Camino provides just can't be found on a regular vacation.
Slow travel
The Camino is more about stopping than going. So much is missed traveling at top speed with a packed itinerary. There is no better way to get to the heart of a country than walking through it, stopping at the cafes and chatting with the locals while soaking up the constantly changing scenery.
Averaging between 12 and 18 miles per day, walkers stay in the moment because they must pay careful attention and locate yellow arrows or scallop shell tiles embedded in the paths that point the way. The path traverses ancient Roman roads and windswept plains. It climbs through forests and over green Galician hills that plunge into tranquil bays. Cobblestone paths wind through Medieval villages and tree-lined Galacian pastures and vineyards. On foot, pilgrims have the time to appreciate it all.
The people
Despite the postcard-worthy scenery, the true beauty of the Camino lies in the people. Living along the Camino is like living along the parade route in New Orleans. In many cases, the Camino actually crosses through people's yards. Like friendly New Orleanians, the Spanish living along the camino have a long tradition of hospitality to travelers. We found them eager to invite us in, pour us a cold drink and allow us to use their bathrooms. On the Camino, it's not uncommon to be served home-cooked food in someone's home or backyard. These delightful cafes are a big part of the Camino and should not be missed.
The teenagers I walked with became my Camino family. We walked the days away, sometimes side by side in conversation and sometimes single file, silent and alone. They persisted through the afternoon heat, through injury and blisters and never lost the ability to appreciate the beauty surrounding them. They encouraged each other and on a particularly difficult afternoon, they took to singing hymns at the top of their voices and provided a little bit of Camino magic that lifted the spirits for all traveling the dusty road that day.
Renewal, personal growth
The Camino is no ordinary vacation. It will humble you and hobble you. The Camino invites you constantly to challenge yourself beyond physical, spiritual and emotional limits. Stepping out of the familiar and just walking for days on end leaves time for the mind to wander. The simple pleasure of putting one foot in front of the other and noticing what's around you naturally creates a soulful experience we find hard to achieve in our frantic modern world. It may be the very best part of the Camino and the reason so many still walk it today.
Lucy and I returned home to New Orleans proud of ourselves and amazed at what we accomplished. We brought home with us not only our two “tickets to heaven” but also a renewed spirit. With a fresh perspective we are preparing to begin the school year and are determined to bring a little of the peace and pace of the Camino to our everyday lives.
If you go
How to get there: Fly into Lisbon and travel by train to the city of Porto or fly directly to Porto. Pilgrims choosing the Portuguese Way can leave from Porto or Tui .
Where to stay: If you have outgrown communal sleeping and shared bathrooms, consider skipping the Albergues (pilgrims hostels) and pre-booking hotels for each leg of the journey. A luggage service can forward your bags to each hotel. (pilbeo.com/luggage-transfer/portuguese-way). Look for Casa Rurales. They are particularly charming and often situated in ancient castles or wineries.
What to eat: There are lots of delicious ways to fuel up along the Camino. Enjoy local red wine (vino tinto), Galacian fried octopus (called pulpa), torta (Spanish potato omlette) and creamy local goat cheese. For dessert, feast on Patel de Nada (Portuguese custard tart) and thick Spanish chocolate and churros. Try Portugal's famous Port, a fortified wine taken in small glasses. Don't miss dining in the homegrown cafes that dot the Camino for authentically delicious food and company.
Enjoy the journey: The Camino is not a race. Allow time to slow down and soak in the culture. Towns along the way that we found particularly charming and worth spending some time in: Ponte Vedre (Pilgrim's Chapel), Caldas de Reis (hot springs), Padron (famous for peppers) and Santiago de Compostela.
Visit Finisterre: About 55 miles beyond Santiago, walkers can extend their pilgrimage or make the easy day trip by bus from Santiago to Finisterre. Once believed to be the end of the world, Finisterre is still believed to have special spiritual and mystical significance. A perfect way to end your Camino.