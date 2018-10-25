When F&F Botanica shuttered suddenly in August, loyal customers of the 35-year-old spiritual supply store were taken aback. Co-owner and founder Felix Figueroa Sr. died on July 10 at 84, after having health problems for a few years. Employee Rosemary Marshall Buckner, known by customers as “Miss Rose,” died just 13 days later at 65.
Then, on Aug. 16, came the final straw: the death of co-owner and Guyabera-shirted, constant presence Jonathan B. Scott — the late Figueroa's son-in-law. He was 46.
“F&F is permanently closed. Thank you for being part of our lives!” read a handwritten sign taped inside the door on Aug. 17. Photos of the sign and later Scott’s obituary were shared on social media, as if F&F customers were experiencing Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ first stage of grief: denial.
For New Orleanians who rely on candles and incense, baths and oils in their spiritual practices, the loss of F&F and its beloved staff was a blow. But former loyal F&F customers have collectively worked through the next stages of grief — anger, bargaining and depression — and arrived at the culminating stage: acceptance. Now, for those who practice rootwork and brujeria, dabble in white magic or hoodoo, or try to influence the ancestors in their favor, the question is, where else to go?
F&F Botanica sold a little bit of everything. There were plain candles and fixed candles, candles prepared with oils and herbs that the faithful believe increase their power. There were incenses, herbs, perfume, books and figure candles. Elekes, or beads associated with the orishas of Santeria, helped connect the faithful with the traditions of the African diaspora. Prayer cards and rosaries would be familiar to any Roman Catholic.
“I always felt welcomed at F&F, and there was always friendly help being extended that I didn’t hesitate to go often,” tarot reader Tatianna Tarot said. “Candles, statues, posters, oils ... I got everything from them.”
There is no store exactly like F&F Botanica in greater New Orleans. But if consumers are willing to shop around a bit, they may find what they desire.
Treadway Botanica (7011 Read Blvd., 504-246-7773) in New Orleans East is stocked with candles, house-made oils, soaps and baths, incense, elekes, perfumes, gris-gris bags, palm oil and herbs. Treadway is an "orisha-centric" botanica, where the Santeria deities are honored with in-house altars. If you're creating your own altar at home, there are colored cloths to cover them or to wear. In the store, there's a community altar, where visitors can buy a candle and have their intentions advanced by owner Mambo Treadway.
Treadway is elated to be in New Orleans East, where she feels she can help people. “This is why the Spirit wanted me to be here, in my community," Treadway said. "For whatever situation you are having, we have a candle for that. Come put a candle on the situation.”
Like the team at F&F, Mambo Treadway guides customers to the right products for their intentions and teaches people how to use them. Tiny metal charms have a specific purpose, for example: “If you're looking for a lover, take a figure to represent you and one to represent the person you wish to attract. Tie them together and put them in your purse,” Mambo Treadway said. “Or if you want to keep your man tied to you, you can take the man and tie him up and you keep him in your pocketbook and that's where he's gonna stay at. Or you can take the man and take the horseshoe and tie them together so you can keep his money!”
Dollar Zone Plus (712 Terry Parkway, Gretna, 504-394-0155) is a discount store with a quality selection of spiritual supplies, including fixed and regular candles, aerosol sprays, baths and soaps. “If somebody asks us to get a specific item, we try to get it. By customers recommending an item, we bring it in,” owner Sheila Sanchez said. “And that's how we have grown over 18 years. It's not like one-time shopping. You come once, you'll be back.”
Rosalie Apothecary (3201 Toulouse St., 504-488-4425; www.rosalieapothecary.com) sells books, tarot decks, crystals, organically grown and ethically sourced bulk herbs, sage in multiple forms, soaps, perfumes and teas and tinctures. Classes are offered on subjects including tarot reading and rootwork, or Southern folks magic, and there’s an in-store library near the window with a rocking chair.
Rosalie Apothecary is a store that's friendly to beginners. Employee Tessa Hansman offers the following advice for novices: “Start with your own ancestors, because the ancestors are the foundation of everything that we do. So we have to give thanks to those people who carved the road that we're walking.”
Other stores offering spiritual supplies in the greater New Orleans area:
Botanica Macumba (3154 St. Claude Ave., 978-210-0524; www.botanicamacumba.com)
Botanica Mi Angel (3116 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, 504-343-6138)
Carmel & Sons Botanica (1532 Dumaine St., 504-510-5251; www.facebook.com/mountcarmelbotanica)
Dark Lady of New Orleans (5715½ Magazine St., 504-702-8466; www.darklady.net)
Island of Salvation Botanica (New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-948-9961; www.islandofsalvationbotanica.com)
King and Queen Emporium (2500 Bayou Rd., 504-317-7570; www.kingqueenemporium.com)
Voodoo Authentica (612 Dumaine St., 504-522-2111; www.voodooshop.com)