With the wedding reception in full swing, Elizabeth Ashley Lyons knew it was time to get on stage.
A country music artist and singer/songwriter, she had written “I Never" for her husband, William Boatner Reily V. He joined her for the serenade, and the crowd went wild.
“They were so excited to hear her sing,” said Will, whose smile during the song made it clear he knew that this was a moment he would always cherish.
The journey for Elizabeth and Will started seven years earlier. Elizabeth grew up in Winnetka, Illinois, just outside Chicago. Will is a native New Orleanian. The two met in November 2011, their junior year at Vanderbilt University, at a Sigma Alpha Epsilon Gentleman Jack party. Cupid struck, and after graduation the duo lived in Nashville, then moved to New York City, where he proposed in Central Park.
Planning got underway for the wedding on Sept. 29 to take place in Martha’s Vineyard, where Will’s family has had a home for years, and near Nantucket, where Elizabeth’s family vacationed every summer.
Elizabeth enlisted Scriptura to help design the save-the-date and invitation. The save-the-date set the New England wedding tone, starting with an old map of Martha’s Vineyard that had belonged to Will’s grandparents, Wendy and Boatner Reily, as the main art.
Building on that nautical inspiration, a custom compass rose was created, flanked by the letters W and E (for the couple, not the directions).
The anchor symbolized the Vanderbilt Commodores — the university’s team name — topped by a star that the groom’s father, Bo Reily, suggested to symbolize Elizabeth’s rising stardom and also the love and happiness she brought to both families.
The Thursday to Sunday wedding celebration was designed to embrace family, and friends who are like family.
“We wanted families to come who have been a part of our lives forever,” said Elizabeth.
Thursday night was the “Musical Clambake” at the Reily home, co-hosted by the groom’s parents, Caroline and Bo Reily, and New Orleans friends Tina and Barry Kern, Ashley and Edgar Bright, Virginia and Michael White, and Kathleen and Terry White.
Under navy blue tents, made of sail cloth and accented by glowing stars, guests fêted and feasted on boiled lobsters (around 200) and clams catered by Jaime Hamlin and Sons, who also did the wedding.
Friday looked ominous with gray skies and rain, but guests still enjoyed tennis, golf and a luncheon hosted by Pam and Jay Bryan of New Orleans at their home at Chappaquiddick (the site of their daughter’s wedding one year earlier). The rehearsal dinner was at Harborview Hotel, which overlooks Edgartown harbor.
Sunny blue skies and a nice breeze greeted Elizabeth and Will on their wedding day. The ceremony and reception were held at a family friend’s home overlooking Edgartown harbor, starting at 4 p.m. It was a glorious setting, with a personal touch added by distinctive woven Nantucket baskets filled with hydrangeas by Donaroma's, in various hues of blue and white, placed throughout the house.
The baskets were part of Wendy Reily’s collection and coincidentally a favorite of Elizabeth and her mother, Sarah Lyons.
Arriving by boat, Will and his groomsmen wore morning suits; Will’s father donned the same one he wore when he married Caroline in 1987. The bride looked lovely in a Vera Wang dress accented with a macramé detail that “just felt nautical and belonged at a wedding on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Elizabeth.
At the reception everyone cut loose, feasting and dancing to music from the Sultans of Swing, and of course, Elizabeth’s serenade to Will.
“Everyone didn’t want to stop dancing, and a favorite element across the board was the silent disco,” said Elizabeth.
Among the guests from New Orleans and Louisiana were Courtney and Louis Freeman with McDaniel, Pierce and Sarah Jane; Winx and Jim McCarthy; Sybil and Blair Favrot; Hosun and Wan Kim; Mimi and Bill Dossett; Katie and Gray Stream; Dr. David Jansen and Dr. Ruth Owens with Madeline, Gracie and Jackson; Rivie and Cathy Cary with Rives, Havens and Grace Catherine; and Henry Lambert and Cary Bond.
International guests included Melissa Bouygues from Paris and Will’s aunts from Nicaragua, who with his grandmother, Olivia Toth, are known as the “Golden Girls.”
After a honeymoon in Niagara Falls and Lake Placid (to attend a friend’s wedding), followed by Norway, Sweden and Denmark, the couple is back in New Orleans, where Will is the fifth generation to work for the family company, William B. Reily and Co., and Elizabeth will continue to pursue her career as a country music artist. She has performed at the Krewe of Orpheus ball with Dierks Bentley, Bridgestone Area Summerfest, Country Fest and Opry City Stage, among other places, and hopes to perform at Bayou Country Superfest.
The Details
Invitation and Save-the-Date: Scriptura
Wedding dress: Vera Wang, New York City; reception: Naeem Khan
Bridesmaids dresses: Jenny Yoo, Chicago.
Groom’s morning suit: Perlis
Special groom and groomsmen’s morning suit elements: Custom ties from Vineyard Vines with Compass Rose Anchor logo; blue vests from Charles Tyrwhitt of London
Ceremony: At a private home on Martha’s Vineyard
Officiant: Margo Walters
Flowers: Donaroma’s
Wedding and groom’s cakes: Val’s Cake
Catering: Jaime Hamlin and Sons
Personalized items (napkins and gift bags): Nola Party Pieces
Band: The Sultans of Swing
Photographer: Elizabeth Dondis