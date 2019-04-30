The 28th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 28th episode: Sure, the feds had been investigating longtime Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts for the last two years, but his abrupt resignation Monday still took observers and colleagues by surprise. What drove it? Advocate political reporter Faimon A. Roberts III and host Gordon Russell discuss the sudden end to Roberts' long political career; examine the probe that seems to have occasioned its end; and muse about what may be coming next.
