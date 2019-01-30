STEPPING OUT
The Pussyfooters brought their colorful corsets and feathery fascinators to Generations Hall for the annual Blush Ball. The party featured entertainment by the Brass-A-Holics, a DJ, silent auction and food truck favorites from Diva Dawg and Bonafried, all benefiting Metropolitan Center for Community Advocacy. To highlight the evening, the Pussyfooters performed a tribute to the late R&B diva Aretha Franklin.
WHAT'S NEW?
The Front Gallery opened four shows on a recent St. Claude Second Saturday, when art-lovers can visit a host of galleries and exhibit spaces in the area to see local artists' latest work.