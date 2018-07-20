If a city can be said to have an art form, then New Orleans is certainly the mistress of transformation. We turn laundry day into “red beans and rice Monday,” give old bread new life as sweet pain perdu, glitter old stilettos and handbags into works of art. And Baby Dolls? Baby Dolls are New Orleans women who transform themselves into icons of femininity and sass.
The Baby Dolls began in 1912, when a group of Storyville ladies dressed as baby dolls and took to the streets as an act of empowerment. Kim Vaz-Deville, professor of education and associate dean of arts and sciences at Xavier University, chronicled Baby Doll history in her 2015 study. “The Baby Dolls: Breaking the Race and Gender Barriers of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Tradition.” As all kinds of women have become involved in the tradition, the Baby Dolls have seen an expansion of membership and a steady rise in their public profile, a revival, a rebirth.
A new volume, “Walking Raddy: The Baby Dolls of New Orleans,” edited by Vaz-Deville, celebrates the history and culture of the groups, assembling a wide range of scholarship, memoir and artists’ statements from participants in the exhibit “Artists Respond to the Baby Dolls.”
This book is a feast for the eyes, the soul and the brain.
Baby Dolls dress in frilly bright dresses and bloomers, with gorgeous bonnets, shoes and ruffled doll socks. From the beginning, they prided themselves on their independence, often adorning themselves with cash to show that they were their own financial mistresses. They learned how to walk raddy, their name for the sassy strut they did down the street, proclaiming their agency, their independence.
Vaz-Deville, while not a Baby Doll herself, has rejoiced in this scholarly interest, and yes, she’s been personally transformed by it.
“One of the strengths of the tradition is for a woman to define beauty on her own terms and to be accepted by a community that embraces cultural self-expression. Their joyful outgoingness in bringing others into the dance of life, has affected me personally,” she said. “I now deeply enjoy the catharsis available through the second line.”
And the culture has larger ramifications. “Their courageous speaking out about injustices in their communities guides my thinking about how New Orleans must respond in order to nurture and maintain our unique traditions,” Deville said. “I have come to deeply value each and every culture bearer in this tradition."
Ruth Owens, a facial surgeon who now devotes herself to painting, is the creator of the exuberant cover image of the book.
“I definitely think that I was transformed by painting the Baby Dolls,” she said. “I have a mixed-race background. My mother was German, and my father was African-American. I made a real connection to Merline Kimble, queen of the Million Dollar Baby Dolls.” (Kimble’s portrait is included in the book.) “She took me in and gave me a connection to the world of my father. … I’ve been to her home, and she’s come to every one of my openings.”
Owens’ paintings are quite large, 52 x 52 inches, and they seem appropriate for women with such outsized energy and beauty and physicality. They could dance right off the canvas.
When Owens had an opening of her Baby Doll Ladies paintings at Xavier University, “All the Baby Dolls came,” she said. “And I gave Merline 10 percent of the proceeds. There’s a lot of give-and-take in this culture.”
Vashni Balleste describes photographing Baby Dolls. "There was a defiant transformation here," she writes in her artist's statement. "The air lighter, a switch in step, and a noticeable sass. The woman I saw pre-costume was not the woman before my eyes. She was unbound, fearless, proud and free of society's expectations/standards — she was Baby Doll."
The choice of a festive identity is never simple in New Orleans. A mask, a costume — these are never simply masks and costumes, but rather choices in disguise or manifestation. With the Baby Dolls, we see a complicated kaleidoscope of meaning — an embrace of femininity, a rejection of stereotype, a celebration of power in the world, a claim to the streets, a sense of sisterhood. Before there was girl power, there were Baby Dolls.
This is so much more than a Mardi Gras tradition. Recently, the death of Tee-Eva Perry brought the Baby Dolls out in force for memorial second-line celebrations of her life. Being a Baby Doll is a devotional practice, with women working on costumes and routines, deepening friendships all year long. Like their city, the women of the Baby Dolls have changed and evolved over time. And they’re coming at you, with sass and strut and feminine pride. It’s a vibrant part of our culture, and this beautiful book will make readers appreciate its strength and complicated history.