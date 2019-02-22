More than 25 of New Orleans’ most talented, creative, funky and kinky designers join forces Saturday, Feb. 23, for the 28th annual NOLA Designer Costume Bazaar at the Healing Center (2372 St. Claude Ave.) in Faubourg Marigny.
Cree McCree, the multimedia artist, has organized and managed the event since 2003.
“I am a relative newcomer compared to the old guard,” she said. “We have designers who have been selling at the event since the very beginning.”
According to McCree, Oliver Manhattan is one of the founding designers, a costume artist who lives and works in Bywater and hosts salons at “The Parlor” on gallery opening nights on St. Claude Avenue.
“She is an amazing seamstress and makes costumes for lots of events year-round; most of the vendors do,” McCree said.
Masks are the centerpieces of many costumes, and there’ll be plenty of mask makers on hand, Those selling masks at the Healing Center event may also participate in the Mardi Gras Mask Market in Dutch Alley from March 1-4. There is also a mask pop-up March 1 at the Glitter Box on Royal Street.
The boundless energy and creativity of the designers make the market a joy to manage, even after 16 years, McCree said.
“No one does the same thing twice in a row, so it's always fun to see what they come up with,” she said. “It’s a blast to watch buyers come through: Some of them come with costumes they want to accessorize or add to, others go stall to stall and buy a bustier at one place, a headdress at another, and a tutu at a third. The mix-and-match aspect is incredible. We have loads of mirrors so people can check out their looks when they’re trying things on.”
McCree is not merely the organizer. She also makes “Cree-ations” to sell, mostly headdresses.
“I went to an estate sale in Metairie not too long ago and found a bunch of vintage Barbie dolls that I used this year,” she said. “So, now I have a can-can dancer Barbie and a Xena Warrior Princess Barbie (that) sit on little pillows on top of your head.”
The designer market isn't the only opportunity this weekend to snag some carnival bling, though it may offer the most festive atmosphere. Most thrift stores have costumes and other items that lend themselves to Mardi Gras dress-up. It can be somewhat of a hunt, but that's half the fun.
At the designer market, McCree knows all the vendors and what they’ll have to sell.
“One vendor has exquisite rickrack from Indonesia that all of us covet. Kate McNee makes spectacular headpieces, very finely crafted, absolutely classical. Mo Lappin is Howl Pop — she deconstructs clothing and reassembles it into something completely different,” McCree said.
There will be a limited number of vintage Carnival costumes available as well as plenty of sizzling plus-size outfits for drag queens. And the market offers loads of stuff for men, who “often get the short end of the stick” at costume markets, said McCree.
“They will leave here feeling positively regal,” she said.
*************************
Find masks and costumes:
NOLA Designer Costume Bazaar
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 23)
2372 St. Claude Ave.
GinaWare!
11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 23)
4429 Bienville St.
Glitter Box
11 a.m. March 1
1109 Royal St.
Mardi Gras Mask Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 1-4
Dutch Alley in the French Market