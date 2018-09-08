'Pump Boys and Dinettes' is the Tony-nominated country and western music show with 'the boys' and the duo from the next-door Double Cupp diner, recounting tales of heartbreak and hilarity at BB's Stage Door Canteen at the National World War II Museum. The show runs 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 29; 11 a.m. Sundays brunch through Sept. 30; 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Dinner and brunch options available. $24.68 and up. (504) 528-1944. nationalww2museum.org.