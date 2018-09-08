It might be possible not to enjoy “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” a honky-tonk musical revue now receiving a high octane revival at BB’s Stage Door Canteen at the World War II Museum, but you’d have to be an ill-tempered curmudgeon to do so.
Sure, there's no story, barely a libretto, the characters are one-dimensional and it boasts no loftier ambitions than to please and entertain.
But it is also good-natured, high-spirited, refreshingly unpretentious and a rollicking good time.
A Tony nominated hit and a popular regional theater staple, “Pump Boys,” under Ford Haeuser's tight, energetic direction, seems as fresh, feisty and amiable as it was over 35 years ago.
Its influence on such current jukebox musicals such as “Million Dollar Quartet” as well as the warhorse “Forever Plaid” is obvious. “Pump Boys” is hardly cutting-edge theatre.
The original cast— members of a pre-existing band — wrote the songs and devised the concept, creating what's essentially a lively country western concert disguised as a play.
On designer Alex Quinby’s affectionately nostalgic set — a rural roadside diner and adjacent gas station — four mechanics and two waitresses sing up a storm in a score that ranges from country-rock to heartfelt blues to silly but witty ditties, most notably a rueful lament about how intimacy with Dolly Parton once nearly happened.
Haeuser moves the action from a lonely stretch of highway in nowhere, North Carolina, to nowhere, Louisiana, to slight effect other than bringing the characters a little closer to home. References to Houma and Cocodrie ripple into the humor and the men’s ultimate pastime — fishing!
The success of such plotless musical revues rests solely on the talent of the performers.
Under Natalie True’s musical direction, this cast of actor-singer-musicians is personable and outstanding. Their enthusiasm is honest and infectious.
The pump boys make up the band with Jim (Alex Barnes), Jackson (Todd d'Amour), and Eddie (Sam Cammarata) on guitars and L.M. (Clint Johnson) on keyboards. Travis Henthorn acccompanies on drums. The vivacious dinettes, sisters Prudie (Katharine Boelter) and Rhetta Cupp (Caroline Fourmy) do double duty as sassy tap-dancers. They also plumb the audience for tips and conduct a raffle for a car air-freshener — Christmas or skunk-scented, winner’s choice.
Each cast member gets their moment to shine and each makes the most of their opportunities.
Alex Barnes with his down-home affability dispenses good-old-boy philosophy and touches the heart with “Mamaw,” a moving tribute to his deceased grandmother.
Todd d’Amour lights up the stage with his rock song “Mona,” a powerhouse accolade to his beloved drugstore enchantress.
Clint Johnson nearly steals the show with the aforementioned ode regarding the missed assignation with you-know-who.
Boelter and Fourmy are easy to love. Their voices blend beautifully, creating honeyed harmonies that perfectly fit this style of music.
Boelter’s rendition of “The Best Man,” a torchy tear-jerker about the one who got away, is a standout.
In the blues ballad “Be Good or Be Gone,” Fourmy forcefully reads the riot act to all wandering men.
Together their loving duet “Sister” is perhaps the most moving number of all.
Not all the nearly non-stop barrage of songs please as much as you’d like. Few linger in your mind after the event concludes. Despite the percussive nature of the show the sound design is curiously over-amplified. And, truth be told, the musical chops of the guitarists could come up a notch or two.
Some would argue that such mentally undemanding material offers little but diversion in such unsettling times as ours. I would submit an alternative view.
Considering the mind-boggling realities we face every day, escaping for a fun 90 minutes to a world free of the current complexities is something of real value and to be celebrated.
Bruce Burgun is a retired theater professor from Indiana University and a member of the American Theatre Critics Association.
*************
“Pump Boys and Dinettes”
WHEN: Through Sept. 30
WHERE: World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St.
TICKETS: $29.68 and up; dinner and brunch options available.
INFO: (504) 528-1943 or visit stagedoorcanteen.org