Two annual classical Christmas programs light up the holidays in the New Orleans area this weekend.

Works by Bach, Handel, Corelli and Mendelssohn will be performed by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and the five-member chamber ensemble, Lyrica Baroque, on successive nights Thursday and Friday.

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presents “A Baroque Christmas,” familiar selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” including the famous “Hallelujah!” chorus. The performance will be staged at the Orpheum Theater on Thursday and in Covington on Friday.

During the “Messiah,” the orchestra will accompany the NOVA Masterworks Chorale under the direction of Meg Frazier, with soprano Emily Birsan and tenor Casey Candebat as the featured soloists. Jose Luis Gomez, who guest-conducted last spring’s LPO concert with banjo player Bela Fleck, returns to the podium for these two performances.

Prior to the main event, the LPO will also be performing two other holiday favorites: Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” which borrows its melody from the popular Christmas carol, “What Child is This?” and Arcangelo Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto.”

A third piece, Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3,” although not specifically Christmas-related, is being performed because it fits into the baroque theme of a series of concerts within LPO’s “Classics” series, according to Kerry Smith, director of artistic programming.

“Because we’re a full symphonic orchestra, we don’t get that many opportunities to perform the baroque repertoire,” Smith said. “So, being able to insert a great piece like that (into the program) is really exciting.”

The Brandenburg Concerto, one of six composed by Bach with that name in the early 1700s, runs for approximately 10 minutes through its three movements. The Corelli concerto, with six relatively short movements shoehorned into a 15-minute duration, is notable for its multiple tempos and abrupt changes between major and minor keys.

“I think what our audience will find is that they will recognize these works from church, TV and many different places,” Smith said. “The musical selections are approachable. For a lot of people who may not already be familiar with classical music, this is a great gateway.”

Farther uptown on the night following the LPO’s Orpheum performance, Lyrica Baroque will be staging their annual Christmas concert, “A Lyrical Christmas,” at Christ Church Cathedral on St. Charles Avenue.

The 7 p.m. performance will mark the return of Lyrica Baroque’s oboist, Jaren Atherholt, and her husband, bassoonist Benjamin Atherholt, both of whom have been on sabbatical from the LPO while teaching in North Carolina. They will return there after this performance but will be back in New Orleans for the Lyrica Baroque-sponsored NOLA Chamber Fest in late March.

Opening the program for the five-member ensemble will be a selection of holiday-themed songs sung by Sarah Jane McMahon, including the “Rejoice Greatly” aria from Handel’s “Messiah,” plus “O Holy Night” and “Worship the Gift.”

Following that will be Benjamin Atherholt’s special arrangement of Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio in D-minor” featuring Daniel Lelchuk on cello, joined by guest violinist Karla Donehew Perez and Canadian pianist Ian Parker.

The original “Brandenburg No. 5” features a flute and violin as the solo instruments but Atherholt’s arrangement will utilize the entire ensemble — oboe, violin, cello and bassoon, Lelchuk explained. “What’s great about Ben’s arrangement is the action between the continual group — bassoon, cello and the lower hand of the piano, which form a three-part, rich and colorful sound.”

The three-movement concerto begins and ends with an allegro (fast) tempo and a tender, melodic B-minor interlude sandwiched between them.

The 35-minute, four-movement Mendelssohn piece, Lelchuk said, “is one of the greatest works for a trio. The writing for all three instruments is so perfectly idiomatic and natural and the melodies flow in a way that few composers achieve. The instrumentation really sparkles. It’s just a tremendous piece: a work of art.

“Each time you hear this Mendelssohn work it’s a different experience,” Lelchuk added. “That’s why these pieces are called ‘masterpieces.’ They are not stagnant.”

The performance is free, with a suggested donation of $20.

*******************

A Baroque Christmas, featuring Handel’s “Messiah”

WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans and 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Covington, 16333 La. 1085, Covington

TICKETS: $20-$55

INFO: (504) 523-6530. lpomusic.com

********************

A Lyrical Christmas

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral, 2919 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

FREE: $20 suggested donation

INFO: lyricabaroque.com