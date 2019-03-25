The 1956 film “Baby Doll,” penned by Tennessee Williams and directed by frequent collaborator Elia Kazan, stands as a sultry, salacious piece of Southern Gothic cinema.
Recently adapted for the stage by Pierre Laville and Emily Mann, a new production of “Baby Doll” at Le Petit Theatre runs through March 31 in conjunction with the upcoming Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival.
Directed by Maxwell Williams, “Baby Doll” remains rooted in Williams’ signature style, but too often veers toward parody, with a result that’s more “Tobacco Road” than Tennessee.
“Baby Doll” evolved from Williams’ earlier one-act “27 Wagons of Cotton.” Though some names have changed, the premise of the film (and the new stage adaptation) remains the same. Archie Lee Meighan (Paul Whitty) runs a cotton gin in rural Tiger Tail County, but a new gin at the nearby Syndicate Plantation has nearly put him under, much to the dismay of his pouty, kittenish bride Baby Doll (Maggie Windler). After Archie Lee slips out to burn down the rival gin, plantation owner Silva Viccaro (Todd d’Amour) shows up with suspicions boiling over and eyes set on Archie Lee’s most cherished possession, Baby Doll.
Laville and Mann’s script stays true to the source material, but the simmering meanness of the story is overshadowed by over-the-top performances. Winder’s syrupy sweet Southern sass and d’Amour’s ridiculously exaggerated herky-jerky antics recall the old Sid Caesar sendup of “Streetcar” more than Kazan’s greatest hits.
Whitty’s blustery turn as jealous Archie Lee fares better (though the put-on accents are an unnecessary affectation), but it’s Janet Shea’s airy, effortless portrayal of Aunt Rose Comfort that really grounds the production in Williams’ darkly romantic world.
The set is beautifully done — a multi-tiered dilapidated old clapboard house realistically rendered by designer Steve Schepker — and light and sound designs (Joshua Courtney and Tyler Kieffer) effectively add a tinge of Southern drama.
Despite the missteps, “Baby Doll” has moments that shine through — both comic and menacing — to reveal the insidious fun of Williams’ fantastically fraught characters being put through the wringer.
'Baby Doll'
WHEN: Through March 31
WHERE: Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter St.
TICKETS: $15-$55
INFO: (504)522-2081 or lepetittheatre.com