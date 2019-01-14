Blame it on John Hughes. Thanks to the long reach of his iconic teen flicks from the 1980s (“The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty in Pink” and many more), modern tales about teenagers rarely deviate from Hughes’ established mold of high school social hierarchies, unrequited crushes and the oppressive forces of oblivious teachers and parents. His influence is clear on the moviemakers who came after him, and it even extends to the stage, where hits like “Dear Evan Hansen” and the musical adaptation of “Mean Girls” draw big crowds on Broadway.

And then there’s “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe. The 2016 play (a Pulitzer Prize finalist) about a girls indoor soccer team takes place entirely on the field, away from the ingrained inequities of high school hallways and out from under the dubious gaze of meddling adults.

Written with empathy and compassion — and hardly a hint of nostalgia or condescension — DeLappe’s script captures nine young women on the cusp of adolescence and young adulthood as they make new discoveries about themselves and the world around them.

In a regional premier by Southern Rep, “The Wolves” (through Feb. 3) is sweet and sad, funny and frightening, and utterly heartbreaking — often all in the same moment. In other words, it’s exactly like growing up.

The production moves in perpetual motion under the direction of Aimée Hayes and is supported by athletic, physical performances from the entire cast. The play’s six scenes take place over a six-week soccer season. The moments before each game are spent in an endless series of tightly directed and skillfully performed pre-game warm-ups, choreographed stretching routines and ball-handling drills.

The constant movement is accompanied by constant chatter. Conversations among the teammates — identified by jersey numbers rather than names — veer from Cambodian genocide and Mexican refugee camps to sleepovers and the sisterhood of synchronized cycles. For the nine girls, the field is a “third place” between home and school where they can try out new ideas and new identities, all a little ill-fitting as they’re still growing into their selves.

Beneath the chatter, a series of understated, intertwined plots emerge: No. 46 (Sarah Durn) is the new kid, trying to fit in despite her unusual home life; No. 00 (Lauren Erwin) is an overachieving goalkeeper, sick from the pursuit of perfection; No. 25 (Constance Thompson) is the captain of the team, a coach’s kid who exudes confidence on the field but is less certain about her unfolding personal life; and No. 7 (Grace Kennedy) and No. 14 (Tirol Palmer) are longtime BFFs beginning to grow apart.

The entire cast coheres as a well-rounded whole, each performance bright and focused. The relentless energy of the rambunctious bunch (which also includes Helen Jaksch, Keyara Milliner, Haley Riemer and Emily Russell) is engaging throughout the fast-paced, 100-minute runtime.

The set and light design, by Leonard Harmon and Joan Long, respectively, is simple but effective, the playing area awash in AstroTurf and clean white lights. The layout of the theater — with seats on two sides of the stage stacked like bleachers, the bottom rows right on the field — showcases the flexibility of the space in Southern Rep’s new home in the former St. Rose de Lima Church on Bayou Road.

The show isn’t entirely without flaws. A chaotic opening scene has some muddled, cacophonous moments and a big reveal at the end is slow-played just past the point of tautness. But the well-crafted script, the propulsive direction and the strong cast give truth to the team captain’s tired old adage: Teamwork really does make the dream work.

WHEN: through Feb. 3

WHERE: Southern Rep, 2541 Bayou Road

TICKETS: $40

INFO: (504) 522-6545 or www.southernrep.com