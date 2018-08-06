Cecelia T. Pedescleaux lights up the room with stories of a childhood spent reading and cuddling up in a special quilt, made for her by the aunt she called Big Mama.
Now an accomplished quilter herself, Pedescleaux's love of the craft has attracted a community of women who have met monthly for more than two decades at the Beecher Memorial Church in the Seventh Ward.
Upon arriving in the church's multipurpose room, the group wastes no time getting to work. The room is plain, painted white with a few round white tables spread throughout. Quilts are draped on tables, examined and discussed.
Some women share obstacles, while others offer solutions. The members bring new information each week and share books, blogs and YouTube videos they’ve found helpful.
The rapport in the group is fast-paced — but methodical and calculated when they begin to sew. Whether new or highly experienced, every quilter brings something to the table.
“We come together for love of the quilt. There’s a lot of creativity with people, especially with females. Here we are able to work together in a nonjudgmental way and help each other. If you can’t paint or sculpt, this is something you can do, and it is portable,” said Pedescleaux, a self-taught quilter and retired Medicaid state claims examiner.
Some women quilt by hand; some use sewing machines. Members are encouraged to explore any method that inspires them.
“There is no right or wrong. If it is aesthetically pleasing, then it works,” Pedescleaux said.
Members of the Beecher quilting group come from all across the city. Pedescleaux said word of mouth gets out, and women find their way to the group. Others are lifelong friends.
Dianne Eugene has known Pedescleaux since she was a young girl. After Eugene fell ill in 1995, her mother brought her to the group to give her a relaxing task and a chance to socialize.
“It was a turning point for me. It was therapy,” Eugene said. She's been quilting ever since.
Recalling her first years in the quilt group, Eugene laughed and said, “There was one lady that came every month. She bought machines and never made a thing!”
“This is a group of fellowship with other women with different backgrounds. It's camaraderie," Eugene continued. "We have a lot of artists in the city of New Orleans and different backgrounds, and they bring that to quilting."
Karen Douglas, a member since 2012, works on small-scale quilts and brings books to meetings to share with other members. She's working on a technique known as “crazy quilting,” in which designs are built around one central geometric shape.
It's a great way to make use of leftover fabric, Douglas said, pointing to her quilt featuring bright purple and green flower and geometric patterns.
“I think, for me, it’s a creative outlet," she said.
The group works on many different types of patterns, Pedescleaux explained. Some are traditional, with names like log cabin, nine-patch, grandmother’s garden.
But it's also a craft that's rapidly evolving.
“There are so many new things that even 10 years ago some of these techniques would not have been thought of as quilting," she said. "There are so many that people do. I’m not exaggerating. There’s a book called '1001 Quilt Patterns.' It's not your grandmother’s quilting anymore!”
The women find joy in quilting, but the work is not only for themselves and their families. Every year, the group creates custom quilts for children in foster care.
Members never meet the foster children who receive a quilt. They are told only the age, gender and height of the recipients.
“It offers (the foster children) something of security, that this is mine and was made just for me. It is ownership of something they’ll have as long as they keep it. It is something you don’t outgrow,” Pedescleaux said. “It’s like looking at a sunset. It’s something you’ll remember. Even if you don’t remember the patterns, you’ll remember the colors.”
In fact, that's how Pedescleaux remembers the quilt Big Mama gave her as a child.
“It was blue and yellow and green. It's still some of my favorite colors," she said. "When I see those, I just want to smile.”
The Beecher Memorial Church quilting group meets at the church, 1914 N. Miro St., the third Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. It's free and open to the public. For questions about the group, visit the Facebook page of Beecher Memorial Congregational United Church of Christ.
***************
Cecelia Pedescleaux’s tips for beginning quilters
1. Check out tutorials on social media
“There is lots to start quilting if you never want to leave your house and just get onto your computer,” said Pedescleaux.
2. Visit your local sewing supply store. Many offer weekend classes.
Local stores that offer quilting classes:
Uptown Needle & CraftWorks
4610 Magazine St.
(504) 302-9434
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts
91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna
(504) 363-3908
1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
(504) 834-2910
3. Find quilting books that inspire you
One of Pedescleaux’s favorites is “Tar Beach” by Faith Ringgold
4. Find a local quilting group to join