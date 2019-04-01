There’s a lot going on in “Azul,” a new play from Christina Quintana, now in a world premiere production at Southern Rep (through April 14).
The story of a 20-something New York woman exploring her aging mother’s Cuban roots, “Azul” wrestles with issues of identity, history and the ways in which a life is defined by the people and places in it.
Despite the weighty issues — and a sometimes heavy hand by the playwright — the delicate production is directed and performed with a light touch, revealing a poignant love story floating on sincerity and kindness.
NOCCA grad Quintana, currently living in New York, intertwines stories of three relationships: Zelia (Cristina “Cuba” Hatheway) and her mother Yadra (Zuleyma Guevara), who immigrated from Cuba as young girl and now struggles with an Alzheimer's diagnosis; the evolving romance between Zelia and Loré (Sol Marina); and flashbacks to Cuba detailing an affair between Zelia’s great aunt and her lover Antonia (characters doubled by Hatheway and Marina).
As Zelia, Hatheway provides the play’s dynamic driving force. Marina, as Zelia’s girlfriend Loré, is a pillar of reason and emotional support. Guevara, the play’s matriarch, exudes nurturing and warmth.
Under the direction of Estefanía Fadul, the trio of performers display a natural chemistry. From heated conversations to well-timed looks and loving gestures, the bond between characters is a core strength of the show.
The narrative is conveyed through a series of short scenes that transition easily and smoothly across relationships, time periods, and countries. Musical accompaniment is provided by Sarah Quintana, who also takes the stage for a lovely interlude (the show runs just under 90 minutes with no intermission).
Playwright Quintana packs a lot of ideas into the script, which means nearly every conversation between characters covers a big issue, whether it’s queerness, immigration, cultural assimilation, the onset of dementia or the impact of the Cuban Revolution. While thought-provoking and impressively cohesive, the approach too often feels didactic and obvious. More focus on smaller moments — showing, rather than telling — might soften the script’s sharp corners and develop the characters’ points of view with more subtlety.
Overall, “Azul” capably showcases a homegrown talent and burgeoning playwright, and the well-crafted production provides audiences access to a uniquely American experience rarely represented on stage.
AZUL
WHEN: through April 14
WHERE: Southern Rep, 2541 Bayou Road
TICKETS: $25-$40
INFO: (504) 522-6545 or www.southernrep.com