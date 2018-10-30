It shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that New Orleans' namesake was a fascinatingly imperfect character.
And this month, part of the massive and historically important art collection he assembled more than 300 years ago is making its way back to the city that bears his name.
“The Orléans Collection,” now on view at the New Orleans Museum of Art, consists of 30 paintings from the collection of Philippe II, Duke of Orléans. Assembled in the early 18th century, it is regarded to this day as arguably the finest private collection of Western art ever put together by an individual. It is the first time that many of these works will be seen in one place since the collection was dispersed in the early years of the French Revolution.
Notable for the loans from more than two dozen institutions — including the Louvre, the National Gallery in London, and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles — the NOMA exhibition is as much an important art historical achievement as it is a fascinating look into the life and tastes of the man who assembled it.
Philippe II, Duke of Orléans, was born fourth in line to the French throne in 1674, at the height of his uncle and father-in-law Louis XIV’s powers as the “Sun King.”
When Louis XIV died in 1715, Philippe became regent of France until the 5-year-old Louis XV came of age to ascend to the throne. Philippe served as regent for seven years and died in 1723, just seven months after Louis XV became king.
While recent scholarship has shed more positive light on Philippe’s regency (a subject which the excellent catalogue for the exhibition discusses in some detail), it has generally been regarded by historians as an unsettled and transitional period in French history.
Voltaire called it a “licentious time,” and sources mention Philippe’s “irreverence (and) habitual drunkenness,” especially as a young man. (He still had nothing on his father Philippe I, however, who had been infamous for his extravagant dress, flamboyant personality and penchant for surrounding himself with male favorites at the court.)
But Philippe was also culturally enlightened. Well-educated from his youngest years, he wrote two operas and was noted as a talented poet, painter and engraver in his own right. He moved the French court from Versailles to the more urbane and sophisticated Paris, and he tried to rectify the profligate spending and subsequent bankruptcy of the French state under Louis XIV.
For all of his reforms, however, Philippe’s most enduring legacy was to be his name as preserved in the city of New Orleans (which was established as a profit-making venture during his regency) and the art collection he assembled between 1701 and his death in 1723.
Many of the more than 500 paintings originally in the collection were installed in public galleries in the Palais-Royal in Paris. Unusually for the period, the paintings were grouped for visual effect rather than by national school or thematically, which led to some concern at the time that religious and “profane” paintings were displayed in close proximity — an instance in which Phillipe was perhaps ahead of his time.
Others, including Philippe’s collection of Dutch and Flemish paintings, were displayed in the more intimate setting of his private rooms.
Philippe’s collection was already renowned by the time New Orleans was established in 1718 and would become one of the cultural highlights of Paris for most of the 18th century. But in 1792, it was dispersed and sold off by his great-great-grandson, Louis Philippe d’Orléans, partly to pay off his debts. Many of the works would eventually become parts of significant public collections throughout Europe and North America.
Several paintings in the collection would also become part of the Western art historical canon, like Veronese’s “Origin of the Milky Way,” Titian’s “Diana and Actaeon” and Raphael’s “Colonna Altarpiece.” (It also included a few paintings that were at the time attributed to Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci but have since been assigned to lesser artists).
Spoiler alert: You won’t see any of the high wattage pieces you may remember from your college art history classes in the NOMA show. But even the second-tier works from the collection are worth the visit.
Among the show’s many highlights are a Veronese portrait of a noblewoman and her lapdog that makes a strong argument for the theory that people begin to resemble their pets after a while, and a surrealistically literal rendition of the story of Leda and the swan by Andrea del Sarto which was fully restored for the exhibition and is on view here for the first time in more than 100 years.
And a powerfully brooding, mysterious landscape of a windmill against a stormy sky by Rembrandt, on loan from the National Gallery in Washington, D.C., virtually steals the entire show in its closing act.
But individual works may matter less in this ambitious exhibition than its overall effect. Beautifully and engagingly curated by Vanessa I. Schmid, the exhibition leads viewers through four sections exploring Philippe’s milieu and the influence the collection had on generations of artists. It does an excellent job of contextualizing the works on display without being overly didactic — no mean feat given the complexity of the subject material.
Due to its scope (not to mention the cost of insuring all those loans), “The Orléans Collection” will carry an $8 supplementary charge to NOMA’s standard admission prices.
It’s still a bargain for this literal once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And it’s the jewel in the cultural crown among exhibitions throughout the city celebrating the tricentennial of New Orleans this year.
* * * * *
“The Orléans Collection”
WHEN: Through Jan. 27
WHERE: New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park
INFO: (504) 658-4100; noma.org
ADMISSION: In addition to the standard admission, an exhibition fee of $8