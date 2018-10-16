Finally, after two years of presenting their event during the heat and hurricane threats of August, the organizers of the annual Crescent City Chamber Music Festival are moving into prime time. The third annual festival is being staged during the height of the fall cultural season.
The festival opens on Monday (Oct. 22) at Vessel NOLA, a Mid-City church that was converted into a wine bar and restaurant, and it continues through Oct. 28 with four more public concerts. All performances are free and open to the public.
As in the past, festival founder Luke Fleming will be bringing in half a dozen musicians from the 30-member Manhattan Chamber Players collective that he founded in 2015. This year his ensemble will be sharing center stage with another acclaimed chamber group, the Dover Quartet.
“It’s going to be big this year,” said Fleming, a native New Orleanian now living in Manhattan. “We’ve got a significantly increased budget that’s allowing us to do more this year,” he added, crediting grants from the New Orleans Theatre Association and the Mike and Lynn Coatney Family Foundation.
In addition to the festival, members of both ensembles will be performing in 26 outreach events at local hospitals, nursing homes and schools.
The opening concert Monday, titled “Amour Cruel,” will feature a string quartet by Czech composer Leoš Janáček; an arrangement for voice and string quartet by Manhattan Chamber Players flutist Emi Ferguson based on a work by Italian composer, Luciano Berio; selections from a 2017 piece titled “Amour Cruel” featuring Ferguson as soloist; and some original compositions by guest artist, J.P. Jofre, an Argentine bandoneon (accordion) player making his second festival appearance.
On Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Tulane University’s Rogers Memorial Chapel, the Manhattan Chamber Players will perform two Mozart chamber quartets; a short intermezzo piece by Tchaikovsky; and several more original works by Jofre.
The Oct. 25 concert will continue a festival tradition of pairing “beer flights” with musical numbers at the Urban South Brewery. The program, which starts at 6 p.m., will showcase works by Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn, Antonín Dvořák and Jofre featuring the Manhattan Chamber Players and the Dover Quartet.
On Oct. 26, the Manhattan Chamber Players and the Dover Quartet will present a program titled “A Musical Miracle featuring works by Dvořák and Franz Schubert and culminating with Mendelssohn’s Octet in E flat major. The concert will be in the St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church at the corner of State Street.
Wrapping up the festival at 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, the two resident ensembles will perform two octets and a piano quintet by Dmitri Shostakovich; Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht” ; and a short, original, Halloween-themed piece by contemporary composer Mary Bianco titled “Goblins in N’awlins” which will be receiving its world premiere performance.
The concerts on Oct. 23 and 26 will start at 7:30 p.m., preceded by preconcert talks by Fleming at 7 p.m.
The Halloween theme for the season finale concert, Fleming explained, “was tricky for me to program. Classical music — and particularly chamber music — doesn’t have a whole lot of pieces that are Halloween-themed. It just hasn’t been a theme composers have really gone after.” However, he cited the Schoenberg piece as containing “some very spooky imagery” of a couple walking through a forest of grotesquely gnarled trees at night.
The Bianco piece, Fleming said, was specifically commissioned for the festival to tie in with the Halloween motif. The four-and-a-half-minute-long, piano, violin and cello trio “is meant to be very scary and spooky sounding,” he noted.
A longtime New Yorker who studied under Darius Milhaud and now lives in southern California, Bianco said that composing her piece “occupied a good deal of the summer. This was a challenging assignment, particularly because the musicians are capable of (playing) anything I would compose.”
The three musicians playing the piece, violinist Brendan Speltz, cellist Andrew Janss and pianist David Fung are all members of the Manhattan Chamber Players who have performed Bianco’s compositions in the past. “I am looking forward to their performance on the 28th with great pleasure and anticipation,” she said.
**************
Crescent City Chamber Music Festival Schedule
Monday, October 22
"Amour Cruel" Cocktail Evening
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Vessel NOLA, 3835 Iberville St., New Orleans
Tuesday, October 23
“Mozart and Jofre”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Preconcert talk at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Rogers Memorial Chapel, Tulane University
Thursday, October 25
Informal Concert and Beer Tasting at Urban South Brewery
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
Friday, October 26
“A Musical Miracle”: Mendelssohn's Octet (and More!)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Pre-concert talk at 7 p.m.
WHERE: St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State St., New Orleans
Sunday, October 28
“Haunting Brilliance”: 2018 Season Finale
WHEN: 3 p.m.
WHERE: Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, 3900 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
All concerts are free and open to the public. Donations welcomed. For more information call (646) 241-0303, email crescentcitycmf@gmail.com or visit crescentcitychambermusicfestival.com/.