To some, Sen Elias is known as a conjure man, while others prefer the title witch doctor. Some refer to him as a root worker, and a lot of people just call him a witch.
“Just as long as they don’t call me a magician,” says Elias, laughing.
With his warm smile and soft-spoken demeanor, Elias might not be what most people imagine when they picture a witch, but the 32-year-old owner of Crescent City Conjure has been performing spiritual consultations and spell work at markets and special events across the city since moving here several years ago.
A former bartender and real estate agent, Elias and his business partner Jason Colbert opened the Marigny conjure shop on the corner of Royal and Mandeville streets in June, taking over what was once a crowded furniture outlet.
The space now features exposed brick walls decorated with local art and tables lined with candles and oils, gris-gris bags and bundles of sage, incense, protective railroad spikes and spiritual altars. Mason jars packed with a cornucopia of herbs and powdered roots line a tall shelf next to a passageway leading back to a private room, where tarot card readings and spiritual consultations are held.
For both Elias and Colbert, the calling to the supernatural came at a young age.
Colbert, who says his mother was also a practicing witch, said he credits his formative years in a pagan household for sparking the initial interest. Elias, who also practices what is called Alexandrian Wicca or witchcraft, says his relationship to hoodoo holds much deeper ancestral ties. While voodoo is more widely considered a religion (with branches of both Haitian and Louisiana voodoo), hoodoo, also called root work, is the practice of folk magic brought to the United States by way of West Africa through the transatlantic slave trade.
As a descendant of the South Carolina Gullah community — descendants of enslaved Africans along the Southeast Lowcountry — Elias’ path to hoodoo felt directly intertwined with his own heritage.
“Hoodoo is a something that lies in the blood lines and lineages — so it’s not something you necessarily have to search for, “ Elias said. “It’s already in you.”
New Orleans has always held a fascination for those interested in the paranormal and the French Quarter is lined with tarot card readers and shops hawking all manner of voodoo paraphernalia and witchcraft essentials.
What sets their shop apart, says Elias, is the community aspect and personal approach of the work.
Before any spiritual work is done, a reading and consultation must be held. If the person is willing, Elias will consult with them on the issues they are facing to determine what kind — if any — spells should be performed.
“The readings are an opportunity for an individual to assess their real situation and create something that is tailored to them,” says Elias. “It’s true healing — it’s an opportunity to really get to the root of the matter and do something about it."
The reasons some seek assistance from the spiritual world are manifold, Elias says. There was the lovesick man looking to woo his girlfriend back. The women trying to escape or end abusive relationships. There are homeowners fearing eviction, defendants facing seemingly insurmountable court battles, and many others seeking the promise of financial prosperity.
“This work isn’t just, ‘My husband left me, so now I want him back,’ ” Elias says. “It’s, ‘Why did your husband leave you? Do you want someone who is going to leave? Are there self-confidence issues? Are you scared because of financial issues?’ It’s not just surface level (work).”
So-called negative spellwork, or hexes, can also be performed — but these are more complicated rituals that can be dangerous if not done properly, Elias said.
“I can still give you the tools and tell you to light the candle and say these things — you can do that on your own,” he said. “But then there’s also my job: I wouldn’t want my clients doing negative spell work on their own because they can easily hurt themselves doing that. I’ll feel more responsible if there’s a curse or a hex, and I would rather do that for them.”
Customers are always welcome to shop without a consultation, and the store stocks myriad talismans and items with purported powers for sale: Multicolored gris-gris bags for everything from love, money and success that need to be “fed” with special oils and rum; railroad spikes to protect one’s home; bundles of sage for cleansing; and herbs ranging from abre camino, a so-called road opener, for those seeking new opportunities, to lemon grass for blessing and goldenrod for good fortune.
Both men say they hope their personal approach at the store helps to dispel some of the myths and negative connotations attached to the craft. Once a month, they offer a free event at the store open to the public, and community altars at both end of the space are decorated with private notes and wishes from customers.
“Here, it’s a whole re-education process, where we’re really talking to the people and getting to know them," says Colbert. "People come in with these preconceived notions of what (witchcraft) is — and you can really see the doors open for them when they realize it's something very different.”
