Take a trip back in time this weekend when the entire set of a period movie set in 1939 goes on sale at an Arabi warehouse, 7000 N. Peters Ave., next to the Domino Sugar Refinery.
“Fonzo,” a film about Al Capone that stars Tom Hardy, recently completed shooting in New Orleans, and its local production manager was charged with disposing of an immense warehouse full of goods. The sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“A lot of prop people shop at the Occasional Wife’s estate sale store, so we had a relationship with them already,” said Kay Morrison, founder of the business. “When the production folks were tasked with selling everything, they asked if we could handle it. I told them that we handled Mickey Easterling’s estate sale, and that convinced them.”
The Occasional Wife team was up to the task, even if it meant pooling staff resources from the sprawling business: a retail shop, house packing and moving business and the home organizing business.
There will be thousands of items for sale, according to Morrison, which presented a challenge in pricing everything in advance.
“We have spent two weeks working to price things, but you will need to ask about a lot of them. We will have staff roaming through the warehouse to answer questions. And we’ll do it as we do a lot of sales — people gather what they want and bring it to checkout and we give them a bulk price for items.”
Bring bags, crates, baskets or wagons for gathering your treasures.
Morrison said she was surprised by the quality of many items.
“There is an exquisite Deco armoire, silk upholstered sofas and chairs, a pretty desk, Art Deco light fixtures, figurines, statuary, hand-beaded dresses that Linda Cardellini wore in the movie — absolutely beautiful things,” Morrison said.
For the gentleman, there are items including standing ashtrays for the smoking room, a matching black toilet and urinal, and clothing galore. He may choose to furnish his office with a (manual) typewriter and (vintage) radio. The lady of the house may wish to acquire one of glamorous dresses crowding the racks or a pair of urns for the garden or a full set of period fine china.
“The textiles are amazing. There are bolts and bolts of fabric, plus draperies and bedspreads,” said Morrison. “Oh — and the rugs. There are so many rugs.”
Large items can be delivered for a fee, noted Morrison, a service that many estate sale companies don’t offer.
“We also take checks, credit cards and cash,” she said. “We have to clear the warehouse out, so items will be priced to sell.”